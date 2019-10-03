Love It or Haute It: Stripes

If you have ever met Beans in person, there is a 30% chance she is wearing Tufts Women’s lacrosse gear, a 10% chance she is wearing Patriots apparel and a 20% chance she is wearing one of her five identical J. Crew t-shirts. The most common occurrence, at 40%, is that she is wearing stripes. The girl truly loves stripes. Her striped shirts come in all different sizes and shapes: she does not discriminate. So after relentless begging from Beans, today we discuss whether stripes are a win or not.

Coco: I think stripes are fine, but Beans’ love for them borders on obsessive. I once thought Beans was wearing the same shirt for two days in a row, but turns out she just has two striped red shirts that had slightly different thicknesses (like maybe ¾ of an inch, if that). Given her general disregard for fashion, the one thing that I have to give her is she knows stripes. She can look at a shirt and say that is a party stripe, those are the stripes you wear to meet the parents, or that is a runway stripe.

Beans: Before I begin, I’d just like to take a moment to thank God, my mother and Tufts University for the opportunity to speak on this matter. When I don’t know what to wear, I wear stripes. When I do know what to wear, I wear stripes. They say “I’m not afraid to wear a pattern” while still just being a tee shirt. Thick stripes, thin stripes, red stripes, blue stripes. I’m living in a Dr. Seuss book. This classic pattern is a great way to spruce up a basic jeans-and-a-tee look. When you put on a tee shirt with stripes, it looks like a style choice, and not lazily thrown together. Confession time: I will wear the same pair of jeans a few days in a row, just with different tee shirts. If I wore plain colored shirts during this time, people would notice. Throw in a fun, striped curveball and people are ready to throw around some compliments.

Coco: First of all, people have noticed that you wear the same jeans everyday. Stripes do not have the power to make people forget. Second of all, I do not think that the argument here should be whether stripes are a look or not, it is more about how often it is acceptable for them to be worn. Once a week consistently for the entire year is already a lot. But for you to be averaging three times a week is excessive.

Beans: Listen, you should be happy that I have only taken an interest in stripes. If I started to dip my toe into other parts of the fashion game, you would be cancelled in days. Really, I am doing you a favor by not stepping on your toes. Just let me have this, and we’ll be square.