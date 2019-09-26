Love It or Haute It: Canadian Tuxedos

Nothing says fall is upon us like denim jackets. But today, we are not just going to tackle the jacket; we are here to discuss denim on denim. You guessed it: the Canadian Tuxedo. Though Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s relationship was short lived, the legacy that they built for this fashion statement lives on. When they rolled up to the American Music Awards (AMAs) in 2001, many may have thought they originated the trend. Little did people know that the look has been around for generations, and Britney and Justin were just borrowing the style that woodsmen have been low-key rocking for years.

Coco: Although I am generally a fan of vintage styles, I think that the Canadian Tuxedo is a bit too woodsy for me. Justin and Britney might be the last time that I think the denim-on-denim look worked. When Katy Perry and Riff Raff paid homage to the iconic 2001 look in 2014, it just did not work quite as well. Katy Perry’s dress was actually cooler than Britney’s, with more of a patchwork of varying denim types, but it felt out of date. Britney and Justin created one of the most iconic moments of the early 2000s which will be remembered forever, but I think it is time to retire the look.

Beans: We as a country need to embrace this jean-on-jean look. There’s something for everyone with this fit, whether you’re an LA influencer, a Texas bull rider or a New York runway model. The Canadian Tuxedo has something to offer any walk of life. This look is the physical representation of unity. It represents something that everyone in the nation can get behind: stealing from Canada. Canada already has so many great things, like poutine, the Blue Jays and Justin Trudeau (recently cancelled). They shouldn’t get to have all the fun with denim. Also, I have always been a huge proponent of function being just as important as fashion in this column, and perhaps no other trend encapsulates this belief better. Denim offers protection from the changing elements of Boston, without sacrificing silhouette. On your way to a wedding in a hail storm? Denim on denim. Need to shoot your senior portraits during a nor’easter? Denim on denim. All in all, what Justin and Britney had was real and so we should all respect their iconic AMAs outfit and help their legacy live on.

Coco: While I think the trend could have a revival, I do not think that we can ever make a full return to the Canadian Tuxedo. Denim crop tops have been popping up in trendy stores and my Instagram feed for a while now and I fully support a partial return to the full-denim look. I even have a denim top of my own, but that does not mean that I plan on purchasing a denim topcoat or shooting my senior portraits in this look any time soon. I think that we should leave this fashion statement to our northern brothers.