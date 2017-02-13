Teeing off: Eyes on Georgia

Another week goes by and I continue to study molecular biology and the various enzymes of fatty acid metabolism. Jordan Spieth, on the other hand, has just won his ninth career PGA tour event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, by four shots over Kelly Kraft.

Spieth was in incredible form this week, striking the ball brilliantly, and hitting 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round of play. Coupling this ball striking with his brilliance with the flat stick, Spieth was truly unbeatable this week.

He shot a 68 on Thursday and backed it up with two straight 65’s to take a six shot lead into the final round. Spieth was clear in his Sunday game plan, to hit greens in regulation, and he did just that. Jordan cruised around Pebble on Sunday shooting a cool, calm, bogey-free 70. In fact, Spieth made only four bogies all week and 23 birdies, producing a scorecard that would likely win against any field in the world.

Jim Nantz, who hosted the broadcast of the final two rounds for CBS, held off on mentioning Augusta for as long as he possibly could. But, ever since Spieth’s epic collapse (personally I’m still not over it, and I had a rough spring 2016) at the 12th hole on Sunday at the Masters, the questions have loomed: how will Spieth react when returning for the year’s first major in Georgia?

All signs point in the right direction. Spieth is in great form. In his four starts in 2017, he has finished T3rd, solo 3rd, T9th and won. In November of 2016, Spieth won the Australian Open. Jordan has been striking the ball brilliantly and his mid-irons and driver have looked fantastic, despite this being the weakest part of his young career.

The putter has often bailed Jordan out, as he makes more putts of 20 feet or longer than anyone else in the world. It was his putter that gave him the 54 hole lead at Augusta National last year, but it was his iron play that ultimately cost him the tournament.

What are Spieth’s chances at the Masters? Well, if the tournament was this week or next, I would say 50:50 to win. His game is as good as it has ever been and he loves the course, finishing second, first and second in his three career starts there. But, the Masters isn’t for another two months (actually only 50 days but who’s counting), and a lot can change with a player’s form in that time. So, we will just have to wait and see if Jordan can stay in good form and see who else peaks at the right time (looking at you Hideki).

Oh, and for those who don’t know, Jordan Spieth is 23. Yup, while we’re out here trying to get internships, Spieth is dominating his sport, counting his money and gearing up for SB2K17 (see SB2K16 on Twitter for context).

Hook ‘em.