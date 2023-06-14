Boogeyman ~: Here’s How To Watch ‘The Boogeyman’ (2023) Free Online Streaming At Home

Scary Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching The Boogeyman streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Stephen King’s horror adaptation movie at home. Is The Boogeyman 2023 available to stream? Is watching The Boogeyman on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

“The Boogeyman,” a horror-thriller from the mind of best-selling author Stephen King, opens June 2, 2023, in theaters nationwide. High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

It’s not real? Keep telling yourself that! For the first time since 2022’s Firestarter, the legendary master of horror Stephen King, will have yet another one of his classic tales told with The Boogeyman. Directed by Host filmmaker Rob Savage and based on King’s short story of the same name, this terrifying story follows a young girl named Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) as she is tormented by a malicious monster known only as “The Boogeyman.” What first sounds like a simple case of a child being afraid of the dark to Sawyer’s sister Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and father Will (Chris Messina) turns out to be anything but, as this children’s tale turns out to be very real and very dangerous.

Stephen King adaptations are infamous for their variations in quality. For every masterpiece like The Shining, Misery, and The Shawshank Redemption, there’s an adaption less than stellar like Sleepwalkers, Maximum Overdrive, and Cell. In the case of The Boogeyman, it thankfully looks like we’re getting one of the better cases of a Stephen King story. Following its premiere at CinemaCon 2023, reactions to The Boogeyman have generally been quite positive, with Collider’s own Chase Hutchinson describing the film as a “frequently petrifying” adaptation.

The Boogeyman might just prove to be one of the better modern Stephen King adaptations, so it stands to reason that many of you are wondering where to watch The Boogeyman online. You won’t have to wait very long of course, as the movie opens theatrically on June 2nd, 2023, but what if you want to wait for streaming or a physical release? How long is it going to take to see this story of a supernatural force using a family’s trauma to inflict serious terror? There’s a few possible dates to keep in mind.

The Boogeyman is coming to us from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. This makes it easy to figure out exactly where the movie will be landing after it finishes its theatrical run. While Disney Plus is certainly a possibility, it seems far more probable that the horror film will drop on Hulu when the time comes. When exactly will The Boogeyman be able to stream? While we don’t have a specific date set, you can be sure that based on their previous pattern with a relatively big horror release, the movie will be on a streaming service like Hulu in no more than 90 days from its theatrical release.

With a strong start through decent reviews, The Boogeyman is bound to attract dedicated members of the horror film community. To learn more about how you can see Stephen King’s nightmare come to life, here is exactly where and how you can watch The Boogeyman.

When is the Release Date for The Boogeyman?

Make sure you got plenty of batteries for your nightlight ready by next month because The Boogeyman will officially begin terrifying audiences everywhere starting on Friday, June 2nd, 2023. However, check your local theater listings for advanced screenings, as some theaters release the film as early as Wednesday evening on May 31st, 2023. Any parents eager to take their kids to go see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that same weekend should definitely make sure they’re walking into the proper theater, so they don’t accidentally scar their children for life with the titular monster.

Is The Boogeyman in Theaters?

The only way to see Chris Messina take on a child-hunting monster is to head to your local movie theater, making the Boogeyman’s torment of the Harper family only viewable on the big screen. No plans for a streaming release have been made, but more on that in a moment.

Where To Watch The Boogeyman Online:

As of now, the only way to watch The Boogeyman is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, June 2. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple, or become available to stream on Hulu.

How to Watch The Boogeyman

There’s been no official announcement regarding The Boogeyman’s streaming release date, though we know it will eventually be released on Disney+, rather than Netflix or HBO Max.

Since the movie was originally supposed to have a streaming release, we don’t doubt it will become available on streaming services at some point, with the most likely being Hulu since that had been the plan to begin with.

That would be Hulu. Don’t hold your breath on it, though! We strongly believe this is where the 20th Century Studios film will go, but this won’t be for a couple of months (or more) after the movie’s theatrical release. As soon as we learn more details, we’ll update you!

When Will The Boogeyman Be On Streaming?

While no official streaming plans have been released by 20th Century Studios as of yet, given the recent release patterns of other films under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company, we can likely expect to see The Boogeyman arrive on streaming no more than ninety days after its theatrical release. Given that the horror film is a 20th Century Studios production and monsters eating children isn’t exactly “Happiest Place on Earth” material, The Boogeyman will likely be making its streaming home on Hulu rather than Disney+ (at least, for now).

Before we get into the various pricing plans for Hulu, we should also mention that The Walt Disney Company is confirmed to be planning a merge between Disney+ and Hulu, effectively putting all the massive media conglomerate’s content under one roof by the end of the year 2023. No specific date for this merger has been given yet, but the company has already begun purging their least profitable content to prepare for the transition. With that information in mind, the following subscription options for Hulu may not be valid for long, so be sure to be cognizant of that before signing up.

As of now, Hulu has two subscription plans: an ad-supported and ad-free plan. The ad-supported option offers most of Hulu’s streaming library with limited ads for $7.99 USD per month or $79.99 USD per year. The ad-free option removes most ads for a higher price of $14.99 USD per month. There are also the Disney Bundle options, including Disney+ and/or ESPN+ in addition to Hulu, but these will likely be reworked or removed entirely in the coming months with the upcoming merger.

Is The Boogeyman on Netflix?

The Boogeyman isn’t currently available on Netflix, but you can catch it in theaters from June 2, 2023.

However, there is a great selection of Netflix horror movies, so you’ll still be able to find plenty to be scared of on the platform. And if you don’t currently have the service, we’ve got all you need to know about the Netflix price.

Will The Boogeyman Be On HBO Max?

No, The Boogeyman will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Is The Boogeyman on Disney Plus?

The Boogeyman isn’t currently available on Disney Plus, given that it’s showing exclusively in theaters for now.

It’s also probably not going to end up on there, since Disney Plus isn’t well-known for its horror catalog. That said, it may end up being the option for UK subscribers since Hulu and Disney content often merge for UK-based viewers. There are also plenty of Disney Plus movies and Disney Plus shows you can get stuck into otherwise.

Is The Boogeyman on Prime Video?

The Boogeyman isn’t available to watch on Prime Video right now, but we’ll let you know if it does end up getting distribution there. If you’d like to see what else Prime has to offer, you can sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Is The Boogeyman Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie The Boogeyman on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

How to Watch The Boogeyman Online For Free?

There are a few ways to watch The Boogeyman online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

The Boogeyman Cast and Characters

The Boogeyman was written by Stephen King and directed by Rob Savage. It stars the following actors:

Sophie Thatcher as Sadie Harper

Chris Messina as Will Harper

Vivien Lyra Blair as Sawyer Harper

Marin Ireland as Rita

Madison Hu Bethany

LisaGay Hamilton as Dr. Weller

David Dastmalchian as Lester Billings

What is The Boogeyman About?

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer, are still reeling from the recent death of their mother. They’re not getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who’s dealing with his own intense pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their house seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.