[UPDATED] Here’s How To Watch ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Free Online Streaming At Home

Mushroom Kingdom, here we come! Players of the popular video game will get a chance to relive Mario’s adventure in Mushroom Kingdom. But before viewers imagine collecting coins, the movie will reveal Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day)’s backstory as Brooklyn-based plumbers. The duo head out to a job but are sucked into a different world and separated. This kicks off Mario’s journey to find Luigi. Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), and others also make appearances.

To many, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the biggest entertainment release of 2023. The film brings together the world’s most prolific video game franchise with one of its most prolific animation studios in Illumination. Factor in the involvement of Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto as a producer and an all-star cast of A-list voice talent, and this movie has all the makings of Hollywood’s next animated blockbuster. Read our review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie for more.

It’s almost baffling how it’s taken this long to get a proper animated film adaptation of The Super Mario Bros. series, which is easily one of the most, if not the most, well-known and beloved video game franchises of all time. For over four decades, Nintendo’s titular Italian plumber and face of the company has been entertaining gamers, appearing in over two-hundred different games since Mario’s debut in 1981. Mario and his brother Luigi also have a history in the world of filmmaking, though not precisely for the same prestigious reasons. One of the most bizarre adaptations in motion picture history, Super Mario Bros. (1993), starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi (neither of which are Italian), didn’t come even close to delivering the iconic style and tone of the original games, instead opting for a flashy dinosaur-themed sci-fi box office bomb.

Despite a strange first attempt, the Super Mario Bros. IP is still ripe for a cinematic adaptation. Thankfully, we’re finally getting that with the aptly named The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Coming from Illumination Animation, otherwise known as the studio behind The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me, and Sing franchises, early looks at the film already tease a visually faithful adaptation that will thrust fans and audiences into the Mushroom Kingdom like never before. Given the huge intergenerational popularity of the series, the film is practically guaranteed to be a massive win for Universal Pictures and Illumination. Those chances are even further improved with Universal Studios’ long-awaited Super Nintendo World set to open mere months before the film’s release.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theatres, but if you don’t want to go out of your way to watch it, you’re probably searching for the movie online. Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie streaming on Peacock or has it found a home on another service? Here’s what we know so you don’t miss out.

Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie has arrived in theatres today, but are you able to watch the animated film online? Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

When Is the Release Date of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now in theatres everywhere. To find when and where you can watch the movie near you. The Super Mario Bros Movies streaming online reddit will be exclusively available in cinemas from April 5, 2023.

It was originally set for release on April 7, but Universal moved it forward so it could hit more than 60 markets on the same day. For audiences in Japan, it’ll arrive in theatres on April 28.

It will not be available on any streaming platform, nor will it be available to rent or buy via any digital or VOD service such as Peacock.

Where to Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie Online?

As of now, the only way to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie is to head out to a movie theatre when it releases on Friday, April 7. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple, or become available to stream on Prime Video.

How to Watch and Stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

If you’re wondering if you can stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie online at home, it’s not currently an option. At the moment, the only way to watch the video game-inspired film is by heading over to your local movie theatre and purchasing a ticket.

That said, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the near future. It’s important to note that it was distributed by Universal Pictures, which was involved in other releases like Megan and Knock at the Cabin that eventually landed on Peacock. So, there’s a high possibility that Universal Pictures will also bring The Super Mario Bros. Movie to the NBC streaming platform.

In the meantime, you’ll just want to make sure you have access to Peacock’s library of movies and shows. If you don’t have a subscription yet, you can sign up for a plan starting at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for the premium option. Once you have a login, you can access the app on your smart TV, head over to the Peacock site on your laptop, or watch on your phone.

When Will The Super Mario Bros. Movie Streaming Online?

There’s been no official announcement regarding The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s streaming release. However, given it’s a Universal film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will eventually be released on Peacock rather than Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney+.\

As for a potential release date, we know the Universal-Peacock deal requires movies to be released on streaming no later than four months after their theatrical debuts. Universal’s past two movies to hit Peacock — Knock at the Cabin and M3GAN — were added to the service 49 days after their debuts. This, theoretically, puts Mario’s streaming release date as early as May 24 and as late as August 5.

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Streaming On Prime Video?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie may be streaming on Prime Video soon thanks to a placeholder release date for May 9 on Amazon’s video streaming service.

The movie’s PVOD page was spotted by Resetear user ContractHolder, noting that it’s been marked as “Early Access,” which means it may start streaming on Prime Video one month after the start of its theatrical run. When you preorder The Super Mario Bros. Movie on the service, you may see May 9, 2023 as the placeholder date. It’s expected to come out on PVOD on that date, but that may be subject to change.

“Usually Universal only rushes their films to PVOD if it has under a $50 million opening weekend,” ContractHolder explained in the post. “That’s probably not going to happen for the Mario movie, but the marker has specifically been used for movies going to PVOD early in their theatre run. So keep in mind that there’s a chance home viewings for the Mario movie could happen quickly.”

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Streaming On Peacock?

Some fans may believe either Disney+ or HBO Max will host The Super Mario Bros., but that will not be the case. Instead, you’ll find the movie on Peacock. Not right away, though. The animated feature will be in theatres for a number of weeks before landing on the streaming service. How long, exactly? We’re not sure, but we’ll be updating you as soon as we do.

Do you have a Peacock subscription? This is a great time to join! Peacock has recently made some sweet upgrades and content additions, you don’t want to miss out.

Will The Super Mario Bros. Movie Be On Netflix?

No, The Super Mario Bros Movies streaming online reddit will likely not be on Netflix any time soon, seeing as it will go directly to Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

A similar timeline would put the rental release date for The Super Mario Bros Movies streaming online reddit in the UK in early May, but it’ll then be another month or two until you can buy and own a copy of the movie.

Will The Super Mario Bros. Movie Be On HBO Max?

No, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is not on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its films in theatres and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

While we don’t yet have a confirmed streaming release date for The Super Mario Bros Movies streaming online reddit, we can look at other Universal releases in 2023 to get a sense of when it might be available to watch at home.

When Will Super Mario Bros Movies Be On Disney?

While a streaming release date for The Super Mario Bros has not yet been announced, Disney typically sends their movies to Disney+ around 45 days after the theatrical release — and more specifically, on the Friday after that mark. With this strategy, we could be watching Avatar: The Way of Water from the comfort of our homes by early April 2023.

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new animation movie The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast and Characters

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was written by Matthew Fogel and directed by Aaron Horvath & Michael Jelenic. It stars the following actors:

The animated film is voiced by

Chris Pratt as Mario, a struggling plumber from Brooklyn

Charlie Day as Luigi, Mario’s younger fraternal twin

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, the ruler of Mushroom Kingdom

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, the first resident of the Mushroom Kingdom that Mario meets

Jack Black as Bowser, King of the Koopas and Dark Lands who wants to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and marry Peach

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, heir to the neighbouring Kong Kingdom

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, ruler of the Kongo Kingdom

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, a Koopa wizard and Bowser’s loyal advisor

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, Mario and Luigi’s former boss

Charles Martinet as Mario and Luigi’s father (Martinet voiced the two brothers in the video game)

What is The Super Mario Bros. Movie About?

The Super Mario Bros. movie is an animated, feature-length film based on Nintendo’s iconic video game property. Here’s the official synopsis from Universal Pictures:

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power.