Exorcist~ : Here’s WhereTo Watch ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ Free Online Streaming At Home

From Gladiator to Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe is known for playing unusual roles and portraying them exceptionally. And the Academy Award-winning actor is doing it once again in The Pope’s Exorcist, in a role we have never seen him play before. Crowe leads the cast as Father Gabriele Amorth, a character based on the eponymous real-life priest who was the official exorcist of the Vatican appointed by the Pope. In his lifetime, Amorth had performed (and documented) thousands of exorcisms and founded the International Association of Exorcists. The Pope’s Exorcist is adapted from Father Amorth’s personal anecdotes as penned in his memoirs, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.

The plot of the horror film follows the priest’s investigation into the demonic possession of a young boy, which leads him to uncover centuries-old secrets and conspiracies by the Vatican.

The Pope’s Exorcist is helmed by Julius Avery, the director of Samaritan, Overlord, and Son of a Gun; and written by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief), and Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast), from a story by Petroni, R. Dean McCreary, and Chester Hastings. Among other cast members, the film also stars Daniel Zovatto (It Follows) as Father Esquibel, Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep) as Julia, Franco Nero (John Wick: Chapter 2) as The Pope, Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel) as Amy, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Henry, Cornell John (Gangs of London) as Bishop Lumumba, and Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones) as the voice of the Demon.

Stories of exorcism and exorcists are not unfamiliar to fans and have been fodder for horror and supernatural films for decades. But considering The Pope’s Exorcist retells real-life events as seen by a priest, the film is sure to add a new dimension to the conventional demon vs. priest trope. As the film arrives in theaters this April, check out the guide below and find out how you can watch The Pope’s Exorcist and when and where you can watch it.

When Is The Pope’s Exorcist Release Date?

Production began in 2020 when Screen Gems bought the rights to Amorth’s story. After a directorial replacement and script revisions, filming took place from August to October 2022 in Ireland. It was released in India on April 7, 2023, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on April 14, 2023.

It will not be available on any streaming platform, nor will it be available to rent or buy via any digital or VOD service.

Is The Pope’s Exorcist Available on Streaming?

There’s no word on the streaming release of The Pope’s Exorcist yet. As of now, the film is slated for only a theatrical release. So, if you are expecting to watch it on your couch hiding behind your pillow, then you might have to postpone that plan and head to the theaters. However, since this film is a Sony production, it falls under the production company’s deal with Netflix, where all theatrical releases by Sony Pictures end up on Netflix a few months after the premiere. So, The Pope’s Exorcist might also follow suit. So, stay tuned for the latest update/s on the streaming release of The Pope’s Exorcist.

Is The Pope’s Exorcist Available on VOD/DVD?

Presently, there’s no news on the VOD release of The Pope’s Exorcist. Neither is there any update on the physical media release of the film. The only available option to watch this movie is to head to your local theaters.

Where To Watch The Pope’s Exorcist Online:

As of now, the only way to watch The Pope’s Exorcist is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday,April 14. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple, or become available to stream on Netflix.

Will The Pope’s Exorcist Be On Netflix?

Let’s start with the United States, where we know for a fact that the movie will drop on the service and likely by the end of 2023. Thus far, we’ve seen movies drop from Sony onto Netflix US anywhere between 120-225 days following its exclusive theatrical window.

Assuming the same happens here again, The Pope’s Exorcist, at the earliest, will hit Netflix US on August 12th, 2023. If the worst comes to pass, the movie won’t hit until September 2023. Once arriving on Netflix, The Pope’s Exorcist will stream for 18 months.

Will The Pope’s Exorcist Be On HBO Max?

No, The Pope’s Exorcist is not on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Is The Pope’s Exorcist Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie The Pope’s Exorcist on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

The Pope’s Exorcist Cast

Julius Avery, the director of Samaritan, Overlord, and Son of a Gun, is at the helm of this promising new horror movie.

Russell Crowe headlines the movie as Father Gabriel and joining him in the cast is Franco Nero as the Pope, Ralph Ineson as the voice of the demon, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as the boy who has been subjected to a terrifying possession.

Other cast members include:

What is The Pope’s Exorcist About?

The Pope’s Exorcist is a supernatural horror thriller film, based on the life and works of Father Gabriele Amorth, an Italian Catholic priest and an official exorcist of the Diocese of Rome. Amorth claimed that during his lifetime, he performed tens of thousands of exorcisms, which he documented in his memoirs, which in turn, form the basis of the film. While the church raised many questions about Amorth, he worked at the behest of the Pope himself and helped several people from possessions of the devil.