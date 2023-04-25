Charlie Curtis-Beard talks artistry, TikTok music, Spring Fling performance

On April 29, Tufts students will flock to the Academic Quad for Spring Fling, the annual musical festival that rounds out each spring semester. Headlined by Flo Rida, the recent lineup announcement certainly caused a buzz. One of two openers for Rida is none other than rapper and TikTok hit Charlie Curtis-Beard. The Daily spoke to Curtis-Beard about all things music, college and Spring Fling. Here’s what he had to say.

Though Curtis-Beard has amassed a major following through TikTok, it wasn’t his introduction to music.

“This is what I wanted to be doing my whole life, since I was young,” Curtis-Beard said. “It’s just a dream come true.”

Curtis-Beard also reflected on his career and movements within the music industry.

“It’s pretty cool, man. So I can’t complain,” Curtis-Beard said. “It is hard. It’s a hard job, but it’s the best job in the world. It has its ups and downs like any other career does, but [we’re] rocking with it.”

In speaking on his life within the music industry, Curtis-Beard offered some advice to aspiring artists at Tufts.

“Just being genuine to yourself and being consistent in showing who you are, … I think that’s just the most important part,” Curtis-Beard said. “If you are genuine about it, you’ll get genuine people that care, and you’ll attract the right energy.”

As an artist with 1.7 million followers on TikTok, Curtis-Beard reflected on some of the positive changes the app has made to the music industry.

“It’s accessible for everybody now to make a song blow up,” Curtis-Beard said. “It’s easier to promote your music, it’s easier to get inspiration from others. The culture around it is really strong and really cool.”

Still, Curtis-Beard was also quick to point out some of the negative ramifications of the app.

“If you are starting off now, you have to have a social media presence,” Curtis-Beard said. “You have to be figuring out how to promote yourself. You have to figure out how to promote your music, for the better or worse.”

If you’ve listened to Curtis-Beard’s music to prepare for Spring Fling or are already a fan, you may have noticed he has a unique style.

“I like to say I speak for the weirdos,” Curtis-Beard said. “We rockin’ with the college kids that want to come through and be weird and have a good time unapologetically. That’s where I shine.”

Though he leans towards the rap and hip-hop genres for his own music, Curtis-Beard’s musical influences vary widely.

“I listened to gospel artists when I was a kid growing up because my parents wouldn’t let me listen to secular music,” Curtis-Beard said. “That inspired a lot of sound and the message.”

Tufts students who are avid fans of Curtis-Beard have lots of music to look forward to in the coming months.

“I’m putting out an EP this year, for sure,” Curtis-Beard said. “I’m just releasing probably the most music I’ve ever released this year. It’s a good time to be a CCB fan.”

Undoubtedly, Curtis-Beard is looking forward to his Spring Fling performance.

“I love these kinds of shows. I’m excited to be able to hang out with you all and perform and have a good time with you,” Curtis-Beard. “We’re going to be weirdos and we’re going to dance.”

Curtis-Beard was also sure to inform students how best to enjoy his performance.

“Don’t show up to my show and just stand there,” Curtis-Beard said. “And show up on time, all right? Let’s all be there together because, if you miss my show, you’re gonna regret it for the rest of your life, because in a few years, you’re gonna be like, ‘Dang, Charlie Curtis-Beard is a huge artist and I could have seen him perform at my college for free and I didn’t do it.’”

When asked if he had any final thoughts to share with the Tufts student body, surprisingly self-care and dental hygiene were his main points.

“Final words? I would say brush your teeth, [and] please wear your retainer,” Curtis-Beard said. “Wear your sunscreen. Please protect your skin from the sun. And also lastly, eat vegetables. If you’re an adult and you don’t eat vegetables, what are you doing, man? Come on. Vegetables are good.”