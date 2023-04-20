Queeries: Sasha Colby takes the crown

The season finale of the 15th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (2009–) came to a glamorous conclusion on April 14 when Sasha Colby took home the crown as America’s next drag superstar. Colby’s win couldn’t have come at a better time, as she stands to highlight what trans and drag representation and excellence look like despite the slew of anti-trans and anti-drag bills attempting to harm such communities across the country right now. Joining an elite club of two, Colby joins Vanessa Van Cartier as the only two queens to hold the title of Miss Continental, an international drag pageant competition, and to claim a “Drag Race” franchise crown.

Colby devoured this season, and her solo finale performance of “GODDESS” was to die for. With her signature hair flips, Colby showcased her drag prowess and skill across the main stage. What could be more iconic? The closest comparison: her two lip-sync battles against runner-up Anetra. Colby left no stone unturned this season as she never placed into the bottom two, winning four main challenges and ultimately the crown.

The queens of season 15 showcased the diversity and celebration of drag. Anetra, a self-described stunt queen, provided flips and dips worthy of national coverage. Nothing was more explosive than her lip-sync with seventh-place contestant Marcia Marcia Marcia, who frequently touted her BFA from local Berklee College of Music’s Boston Conservatory.

The title of fashion queen of the season, outside of Colby, should go to finalist Luxx Noir London, with her looks often paying homage to drag legends past and present while adding her own upscale glitz and glamor.

Victim of the edit? Most likely Loosey Laduca. While she had to “Let Loose” of her dreams to win the crown, she did manage to pick up Twitter’s interest with her iconic single from the talent show performance during the season premiere.

Season 15 was sprinkled with contemporary queer icons, with none other than Ariana Grande returning to the judges’ table for her second appearance, this time as the season premiere’s featured guest judge. Other judges included Maren Morris, Amandla Stenberg, Janelle Monáe, Megan Stalter, Harvey Guillén, Julia Garner, Ali Wong, Orville Peck and “Lesbian Jesus” Hayley Kiyoko.

If there’s anything certain about this season’s legacy, it’s that RuPaul’s coming to take her eighth consecutive Emmy home for outstanding host for a reality or competition program, because with the talent and excellence showcased throughout the season, how could “Drag Race” not have its moment in the sun?

As Aura Mayari’s folded fan stated during her season finale intro, “DRAG IS NOT A CRIME.” Drag is a means of expression. It is a means for queer and trans survival. It is art, and this art form will never stop shining its light.