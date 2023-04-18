Medford’s Carrie Bradshaw: A weekend in NYC

Anyone who has watched “Sex and the City” (1998–2004) or “Gossip Girl” (2007–2012) has more likely than not dreamed of living out their dreams in the Big Apple.

Whether it’s Jay–Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” (2009), Frank Sinatras’ “New York, New York” (1977) or Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York” (2014), these songs are sure to invite you into the human jungle that is New York City.

This past weekend, some friends and I ventured into the City That Never Sleeps to get a little piece of the action on this long weekend. We’ve found that along with incredible but pricey food, the most fantastic people watching in the country and jaw droppingly fashionable streetwear, the city’s tendency to make you walk close to 10,000 steps a day is another phenomenon you’re sure to experience. My advice: wear good shoes!

We went to Central Park and sat under the cherry blossom trees, then hopped on the subway and went to Greenwich Village for some bubble tea. We walked to the Brooklyn Bridge, did some shopping in SoHo. The beautiful thing about New York is that there’s truly never something you can’t do, and there’s always something to do.

I noticed that the American culture of New York shows all the best of our diversity. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what the culture is because it’s everything, and that intersection makes it a wonderful place to immerse yourself.

I recommend hitting SoHo for some shopping, making your way to Brooklyn for thrifting and doing some touristy activities in MidTown near Times Square.

Obviously, Boston is also beautiful. That goes for just about any city. But there’s a special magic about New York, and if you ever find yourself with a long weekend and the will — then there’s a way!