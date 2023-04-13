Spring performance roundup: What to see and when

Tufts has a wide and eclectic arts scene, with everything from children’s theater to stand-up comedy available for the average student to view. As the spring semester comes to a close, many of these organizations present their final artistic offerings, providing a vast schedule for the everyday theatergoer. Here are some of the most exciting performances coming up this spring.

“Little Women”

One of two musicals produced by Torn Ticket II this semester, “Little Women” offers an interior glimpse into the classic tale, filled with incredible scoring and a stellar book. You’re sure to find this musical adaptation “astonishing.”

Torn Ticket II presents “Little Women” from April 13–15 at 8 p.m. each night in ASEAN Auditorium. Directed by Alexandra Everbach and Lucy Morrison, “Little Women” is stage managed by Violet Johnson and music-directed by Matt Torres and Elijah Sarvey. Tickets are available on Tufts Tickets.

Co-director Lucy Morrison shared a description of the show:

“Torn Ticket II’s production of ‘Little Women the Broadway Musical’ runs this weekend in ASEAN Auditorium after just three weeks of rehearsals. Based on the classic novel and author Louisa May Alcott’s actual life, ‘Little Women’ is the timeless tale of four sisters living in Concord, Massachusetts during the Civil War: traditional and romantic Meg, wild and passionate Jo, timid but loving Beth, and artistic and playful Amy. The musical tells the tale of the characters’ various struggles and pursuits and, through the lens of Jo’s imaginative ‘Operatic Tragedy,’ proves that humor and joy can triumph even in dark times. Jo ultimately learns that, though some dreams may look different than others, all are equally important.”

“Morning, Noon, and Night”

A rare workshop reading featuring Tufts students, “Morning, Noon, and Night” offers students the opportunity to get up close and personal with a burgeoning dramatic production. By Kirsten Greenidge, the play is working its way toward a 2024 world premiere. See it here first!

Company One, a Boston-based theater company focusing on social justice and artistic excellence, presents this workshop reading on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Balch Arena Theater and over livestream. Free tickets are available through Company One.

Kirsten Greenidge is no stranger to absurd realism. This new production tracks a mother-daughter relationship as they navigate generational difficulties. The new dramatic work also tackles other ultramodern topics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and social media.

“Falsettos”

Ever since its 2016 Broadway revival with Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells and Christian Borle, all eyes have been on “Falsettos.” Both intensely funny and emotionally devastating, “Falsettos” is the musical rollercoaster that you’ve been waiting for.

Produced by Torn Ticket II, “Falsettos” runs April 20 and April 21 at 8 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. in Cohen Auditorium. “Falsettos” is directed by Will Flamm, stage managed by Reilly White and music directed by Aviva Senzon. Tickets are available on Tufts Tickets.

Director Will Flamm shared more about the production:

“Falsettos is the story of a large, eccentric, dysfunctional – but loving – Jewish family in New York at the end of the 1970s. Initially, Marvin seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason. Nevertheless, the family is soon broken apart when Marvin leaves Trina for a man called Whizzer.

Trina, meanwhile, ends up romantically involved with the family psychiatrist, Mendel. All the while, their son, Jason, is stuck in the middle. Included in the mix are lesbian neighbors Dr. Charlotte and Cordelia. When Marvin’s lover, Whizzer, is diagnosed with AIDS, the entire family – non-traditional as it may be – must put aside their issues and come together.”

“Eurydice”

Who doesn’t love the retelling of a classic? In the age of “Hadestown” and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” it seems that mythological adaptations are all the rage. Yet none are more daring, and ultimately more expressive, than Sarah Ruhl’s masterpiece “Eurydice.”

The 3Ps present “Eurydice” on April 27 at 7:30 p.m., directed by Leah Cohen and Ken Crossman and stage managed by Odessa Gaines. The show is open admission — no ticket needed — and will take place on Tisch Roof.

Director Leah Cohen explained the play as follows:

“A classic and eternal tale of love and loss, Eurydice reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice not through Orpheus’s infamous pilgrimage to retrieve his bride, but through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. Told through a mixture of narration, poetry, and piercing and intimate dialogue, this show asks: is it better to have loved and lost, or to not know love at all? Can love transcend time, space, and even the world of the living and dead? Join our heroes as they fight for love on a journey to hell and back. Content warnings: Death of a parent/loved one.”

Other Happenings

Tufts’ departmental spring dance concert takes place Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sarabande Dance Ensemble presents its spring show, “Dream State,” Thursday at 9 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m.

S-Factor performs in its spring concert, “The Love Factor,” on April 21 at 7 p.m.

Tufts Burlesque Troupe presents “Generation XXX” on May 1 at 9 p.m.