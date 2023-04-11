Medford’s Carrie Bradshaw: The importance of a movie night

In my family, movies are a pivotal part of our connection, bonding time and ‘after work, after school’ let loose time. I grew up watching movies on designated nights, having been told that movies like “Blade Runner” (1982) would “blow my mind” and that “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986) would “change the way I look at life.” While both of those sentiments may have turned out to be truthful to an extent, there’s nothing like seeing the sheer joy a person has when prompting you to watch their favorite film. It’s like a little inside secret into how another person thinks, and that’s reflected in their movies of choice.

One of my friends loves psychological thrillers. I think this is because she constantly seeks thrills and new adventures. She loves to think deeply about things and a film that invites the viewer to unpack what they’re seeing through twists and turns, or even the classic unreliable narrator, is perfect for that sort of person. Like my dear friend, this person likes what’s beneath the surface — you know, the deeper stuff! One hot summer night, she showed me two movies that found their way into my Letterboxd and live rent free in my mind to this day. “Gone Girl” (2014) and “Shutter Island” (2010) were two movies that she told me I just had to see, and she was right. Looking back on it now, I love when a person knows that you’ll like something; it’s like they’ve figured out what piques your interest better than you have.

Another one of my friends, a suitemate — whose upcoming Torn Ticket play, “Little Women,” you should all see — has exquisite movie recommendations. We have occasional movie nights in our Wren suite on her projector, and she continually shows me new movies that rock my world. Recently, she showed me “Whip It” (2009), starring Elliot Page and directed by Drew Barrymore, and “Across The Universe” (2007). These movies — the first centering around a coming-of-age story in a women’s roller derby team and the second involving various musical numbers dedicated to the Beatles and surrounding the effects of the Vietnam War on a group of young adults — are superb. I genuinely loved them and realized they might have just slipped under my radar if she had never brought these to my attention.



When it’s my turn to play “movie DJ” as I like to call it, or go on “screen aux,” I will pull out my favorite classic movies to share with my friends and family; I love to see them love what I love — and vice versa. I think a movie night is just a sweet form of love language; in that way, movies are even more special. They bring us together on many different levels. At the very least, they prevent us from sheer boredom on a rainy weekend night or distract us from procrastinating the essay we’ve meant to get around to. If you ever catch me on a movie night, I will surely bring up “Spirited Away” (2001) or “Kill Bill: Volume 1” (2003) or “Volume 2” (2004). And the list goes on. So if you have a particular movie you hold dear, share it with others and you may just open their eyes!