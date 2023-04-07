The women of ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ steal the screen

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name, “Daisy Jones and The Six” (2023–) is streaming on Amazon Prime and follows the tumultuous rise to fame, and eventual fall from grace, of a fictional ’70s rock band. In order to tell the story of the band, the show divides itself into two timelines: the band during their time together and interviews 20 years following the band’s split. On the surface, the premise of the show seems simple; however, the performances and personal conflicts each character grapples with add a layer of depth and make the show a unique and addictive binge.

The band Daisy Jones & the Six is comprised of lead singers Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon), bassist Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) and guitarist Graham Dunne (Will Harrison). In a scene in episode two, “Track 2: I’ll Take You There,” the band decides to change their name from “the Dunne Brothers” to “The Six,” after Karen suggests that the band technically has six members when they include Camila Alvarez (Camila Morrone); though she is not a playing member, Karen asserts that Camila was essential to the band’s rise to fame, assisting with photography and getting the group noticed by labels. This is one of the first scenes where we see solidarity between the women of the group, which becomes a common theme throughout the show.

The women of “Daisy Jones & the Six” are the heart and fire of the series. Each character is complex, facing struggles and celebrating triumphs with grace. Riley Keough is superb as Daisy Jones. When performing, Keough embodies Daisy’s confidence and her desire to be a rockstar; however, in more intimate scenes when she is struggling with addiction or her emotions for her fellow band member Billy Dunne, Keough’s acting is raw and moving.

Similarly, Camila battles with the knowledge that her husband has feelings for Daisy while also wanting to maintain her family for the sake of their daughter — and Morrone captures this duality perfectly. In contrast to Daisy and Camila, Karen is a free spirit who does not want to allow a relationship to deter her dreams. This feeling is later complicated when she falls for Graham. When Suki is on screen, it is hard not to be completely captivated by her. Perhaps that is the charm of her playing the token Brit of the show, with all of the classic British sarcasm and attitude one would expect, or simply the way she is able to articulate the emotions of her character so clearly, even when she does not have as many lines as Morrone and Keough.

Plot-wise, “Daisy Jones and the Six” is a slow burn. The first third of the season is necessary to show the growth of the band from rags to riches, but it lacks the intensity and drama of the second half. Though the show takes a while to hit its peak, the penultimate and final episodes deliver incredible performances — both acting and musical — and a plethora of drama.

The two final episodes feel like one bombshell after another: Camila takes Karen to get an abortion, which Graham does not support; Daisy and Billy admit feelings for one another but agree not to act on them; and Eddie admits he and Camila had a fling. With all this drama, the band hits a breaking point and in episode 10, “Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”, the band gives their final performance in Chicago before disbanding. “Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” is by far the best in the series, closing everyone’s storylines while also leaving much to be discussed.

The beauty behind “Daisy Jones & the Six” is that the band feels real, and their connection with one another seems genuine. Even amid feuds and quarrels, they all love one another. The women especially are each other’s biggest supporters — a lovely dynamic to watch unfold on screen. Remarkable acting performances paired with fiery musical numbers make “Daisy Jones & the Six” one of the best shows of the year so far.