K-Weekly: Recent bops for your playlist

As spring finally comes around, and we enter the final month of classes at Tufts, K-Weekly is once again wrapping up a semester of publishing. With such a long wait between this article and the next, I figured the best topic to write would be a sort of recap of some newer K-pop tracks and comebacks.

The last few months in the K-pop world have been pretty standard. Not every group is making a comeback at the beginning of the year right after awards season, but the ones that have have done so fairly well. So here’s a brief list of some recent 2023 K-pop bops.

“Devil by the Window” – Tomorrow X Together

“Devil by the Window” is the introduction song to Tomorrow X Together’s latest EP, “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION” (2023). Completely in English, this song has heavy references to Peter Pan, the “devil” at their window, as they try to wake from a nightmare they cannot escape. “I feel my body drifting into the sky / I won’t come down,” they sing out. With deep, drawing vocals and a catchy chorus, TXT once again shows their artistry and talent through this entire song.

“MOONLIGHT SUNRISE” – TWICE

This pre-release English track by TWICE is a clear reminder as to why they are simply one of the most iconic girl groups. A love story detailing how someone is their moonlight and starlight, the song reflects on the feeling of wanting someone to be there with you always. From sunrise to sunset, when the stars are hung in the sky and every moment in between, this song shows how you would do anything for someone you love, “just to make you stay.” The fun, upbeat rhythm and bouncy vocals make this a must add to love and cheerful K-playlists.

“on the street” – j-hope & J. Cole

A song full of memory, love and hope before his departure into his mandatory military service, j-hope shares a piece of himself and his past through “on the street.” Reminiscing on the love for street dance he found at a young age and how ARMY have supported his passion for many years, j-hope leaves us with the knowledge that dance and his fans are an integral part of him. The inclusion of J.Cole, who was a big inspiration for j-hope, and the mix of the former’s rhythmic and poetic raps to the latter’s utter bareness of his love and passion make this track unique and a standout from recent comebacks.

“Like Crazy” – Jimin

From his much anticipated solo debut album “FACE” (2023), Jimin gives us the smooth and addictive track “Like Crazy.” With Jimin’s beautiful vocals and the wonderfully smooth, club-like music production, you will simply ascend to another place listening to this track. “Like Crazy” perfectly replicates those intense moments when you first find yourself drowning in another person. Lyrics like “I wanna stay in this dream, don’t save me” show just how addicting falling in love with someone can be. “Like Crazy” is truly an experience for any and every listener and a standout performance from Jimin.

As always, this is simply a sliver of some of the great songs that have come out of K-pop the past several months, as hopefully more and more will continue to be produced.

Alas, we must close out the semester run of K-Weekly. So, until next time, happy listening!