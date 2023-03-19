Exclusive! Where To Watch ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Free Online: How To Stream ‘Shazam 2 Movie’ At Home

Super Power ! Here are options for downloading or watching Shazam! Fury of the Gods streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated artificial intelligence Action/Adventure movie at home. Shazam! Fury of the Gods 2023 available to stream? Is watching Shazam 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service and is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods- the American superhero film is based on the character Shazam developed by DC Comics. This film is the second installment of Shazam! (2019) directed by David F. Sandberg. The story, penned by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan, stars Zachary Levi.

After Black Adam (2022), this is going to be the massive stunner from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in recent times. This film will be the first DCEU installment using the DC Studios name.

On 17th March 2023, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be hitting theaters all over the world. Wondering how to find this film available online as a fan of DC Comics? Then, this article is for you; let’s uncover this!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Release Date

Shazam 2 is expected to get released on theaters in the United States on March 17, 2023. Not that long from now, right? The story development of this sequel film to Shazam! began in April 2019.

However, this film was initially scheduled to be released in April 2022. Later, the theatrical screening was postponed and shifted to November 4, 2022. It is expected that the COVID-19 pandemic is the crucial reason behind the delay.

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods Streaming or in Theaters?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be available in theaters on March 17, 2023. At the same time, you may also get an update on when it’ll be out for streaming platforms.

Currently, you can watch the first part- Shazam! (2019) on Netflix and HBO Max. Meanwhile, online streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, and Redbox also feature this film. In this manner, you can also hope to stream the upcoming sequel- Shazam! Fury of the Gods on several platforms.

When Will Shazam! Fury of the Gods Be Available For Streaming?

As of now, predicting this is quite tough. However, in history, we have seen films distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures that take little time to get streamed. So, once the Shazam! Fury of the Gods is getting a theatrical release on March 17, 2023; you’ll get the streaming announcements too!

Shazam! (2019)- the first part of this film also got streamed online in a shorter period. Now, just wait for the theatrical release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods for good news!

How to Watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods Online?

You can expect Shazam! Fury of the Gods streaming on different online platforms once it’s done with the theatrical release. Our strong guess suggests that you will find this film available on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and so on.

To watch this online, you can get a subscription plan for $9.99/month on Netflix. In the meantime, HBO Max offers its cheaper program at $15.99/month. You can spend only $14.99 monthly to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

Is Shazam 2 on Netflix?

The streaming giant has a massive catalog of television shows and movies, but it does not include ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods.’ We recommend our readers watch other dark fantasy films like ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.’

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll, along with Funimation, has acquired the rights to the film and will be responsible for its distribution in North America.Therefore, we recommend our readers to look for the movie on the streamer in the coming months. subscribers can also watch dark fantasy shows like ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.’

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Hulu?

No, ‘Shazam 2’ is unavailable on Hulu. People who have a subscription to the platform can enjoy ‘Afro Samurai Resurrection’ or ‘Ninja Scroll.’

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months.fantasy movies on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Funimation?

Crunchyroll, its official website may include the movie in its catalog in the near future. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Online In The US?

Casts of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The long-awaited sequel film of the Shazam (2019), Shazam! Fury of the Gods also features our very own Zachary Levi- the Shazam! Alongside this American actor, you’ll see Grace Caroline Currey (Mary Bromfield), Helen Mirren (Hespera), Meagan Good (Super Hero Darla), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), Adam Brody (Super Hero Freddy), Rachel Zegler (Anthea), Marta Milans (Rosa Vasquez), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman).

What Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods About?

A vindictive triad of antique creators lands on Earth to get back the magic power that went stolen a long period ago. Billy Batson, aka Shazam, and his allies in a mission to thrust a battle, regain the superpowers, and change their fate.

This sequel movie retells the story of teenage Billy, who recites ‘Shazam’, the magical spell! You’ll be seeing how Shazam fights against the Daughters of Atlas. Shazam and his siblings are on a mission to prevent them from operating a lethal weapon that can dethrone the world.

FAQs

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer out?

Yes, Shazam 2′ latest trailer was released on 26th January 2023 on the YouTube channel of Warner Bros Pictures.

Who is the villain in Shazam Fury of the Gods?

Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler, and Lucy Liu play the leading villain roles. These three talented artists play the Greek goddesses Anthea, Hespera, and Kalypso.

Does Shazam have a son?

Yes, Captain Marvel Jr., aka Shazam Jr., is Shazam’s son, also renowned as Freddy Freeman.

What are the six gods of Shazam?

Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury are the six gods of Shazam.

Who is Shazam in love with?

Shazam is in love with Mary Marvel, who’s real name is Mary Willow Batson.