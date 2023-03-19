Exclusive! Here’s How To Watch ‘Cocaine Bear’ (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Universal Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Cocaine Bear streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated Horror movie at home. Cocaine Bear 2023 available to stream? Is watching Cocaine Bear on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

The film industry has no shortage of movies based on real-life events, all with varying accuracy to the events that are being adapted. From impeccably faithful biopics like the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. seen in Selma (2014) to looser comedic outings like the recent parody Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, films based on true stories are easily the most common and sought-after premises by studios for potential projects, as they’re typically far easier to procure the rights for than an established, popular IP. It feels like every other week a new film based on real-life events hits either movie theaters or any of the many streaming services out there, but every once in a while, a film releases a trailer with the words “Based on a true story” in it that features a premise so bizarre and so absurd that it can’t possibly be true.

Yet, a true story is exactly what inspired the next film from filmmaker Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear (2023), which tells the very real story of, you guessed it, a black bear under the influence of cocaine. Well, to be perfectly honest, the inciting incident and namesake of the film is seemingly the only true event to be seen, originating from an event where a wild Georgian bear helped itself to a large serving of smuggled cocaine when a plane crashed in the state in 1985. The horrific and bloody rampage that the bear embarks on for the film adaptation is fictional, but it also looks like a hell of an absurd good time.

Considering the enormous amount of writing talent that swims in our worldwide creative lake it can often be surprising when, beyond documentaries, we learn of a particular tale being true. However, sometimes the best and most ludicrous stories can only be the work of reality, and Cocaine Bear is one such narrative. Of course, exact details regarding the originality of the plot are yet to be seen but, with a true story as incredible as this one, it would be fair to suggest the writers may stay true to life.

The tale of Cocaine Bear dates back to an incident in December 1985. A notorious and previously convicted drug smuggler, who also happened to be a former narcotics officer, was piloting a plane when he realized his cargo was far too heavy. In an attempt to lighten his load, he dropped a duffel bag full of cocaine out of the plane. The pilot, Andrew C. Thornton II, then decided to chase after his fallen goods but, upon attempting to open his parachute, failed and plummeted to his death below. This may already seem like a wild tale, but it is truly only the beginning. The duffel bag of cocaine, worth almost fifteen million US dollars, then fell into the hands of a 175-pound American black bear who decided to consume it. The narrative of the film is likely to follow the events of the bear who, under this incredible influence, went on a drug-fueled killing spree. The rest of the story, due to its non-fiction nature, has been well documented, however, to avoid any potential spoilers for the film it may be wise to leave the tale at that juncture.