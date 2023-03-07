Exclusive! Here’s Where to Watch ‘Jesus Revolution’ (Free) Online Streaming at Home How

Lionsgate Movies! Here’s options for downloading or watching Jesus Revolution streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the real-life true story movies at home. Is Jesus Revolution 2023 available to stream? Is watching Jesus Revolution on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

In a surprising turn of events, Kelsey Grammer‘s new Christian drama film, Jesus Revolution, has surpassed expectations after over-performing at the box office during its debut weekend.

The movie, which brought in $15.5 million in its three-day domestic debut (more than double what was projected), follows Chuck Smith (Grammer), a pastor from Southern California, as he works alongside a hippie to evangelize his friends.

So where can you stream Jesus Revolution? Will it be on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here’s everything we know about the movie:

When Is Jesus Revolution’s Release Date?

Jesus Revolution debuts exclusively in movie theaters on February 24. It’s a fitting bit of counter-programming if the R-rated Jesus Revolution movie is not necessarily your speed.

Where To Watch Jesus Revolution:

As of now, the only way to watch Jesus Revolution is to head out to a movie theater. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple.

Is Jesus Revolution Available to Stream?

It is not yet known when or where Jesus Revolution will be available to stream. However, the movie’s production and distribution companies (Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company) lead us to speculate that when the movie becomes available to stream, it will likely be hosted on a couple of different platforms depending on your country. Last year, Lionsgate signed streaming deals with both The Roku Channel and Peacock, that’ll allow the streaming services to host their films.

In the United States, Starz is available with any Hulu plan starting at $7.99 per month. In the United Kingdom, Amazon Prime customers can purchase LIONSGATE+ alongside any plan starting at £5.99 per month.

When Will Jesus Revolution Be On Streaming?

While a digital release date for Jesus Revolution has not yet been announced, we can make an educated guess based on a previously released Lionsgate movie.

Plane, which premiered on Jan. 13, came to digital platforms on Feb. 3 — about three weeks after it was released in theaters. If Jesus Revolution follows the same trajectory, we could be watching it from the comfort of our living rooms by late March.

Will Jesus Revolution Be On HBO Max?

No, Jesus Revolution will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company used to release its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Will Jesus Revolution Be On Netflix?

While Jesus Revolution could potentially come to Netflix in the future, there are no current plans for it to join the streaming giant after its theatrical run. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available on digital.

Is Jesus Revolution Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new true story movie Jesus Revolution on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

Is Jesus Revolution on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Jesus Revolution’ is not for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, you can still make the most of your subscription by tuning into similar spiritual films on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘The Girl Who Believes in Miracles‘ and ‘God’s Not Dead.’

Where to Watch Jesus Revolution Online?

‘Jesus Revolution’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means that you don’t have the option to watch the drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, to get an immersive viewing experience, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

Jesus Revolution cast

The biggest name attached to Jesus Revolution is Kelsey Grammer, who is set to play the role of Pastor Chuck Smith. Grammer is of course best known for playing Fraiser Crane in both the Cheers and Fraiser TV shows, the latter of which is getting a reboot on Paramount Plus. More recently, he’s been seen in Dr. Death, Moneyplane and he continues to voice Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons.

The movie also features Jonathan Rumie as Lonnie Frisbee. Rumie has experience in faith-based titles, playing Jesus in the TV series The Chosen. Playing Greg Laurie in the movie, meanwhile, is Joel Courtney, who is best known for his role in the Netflix rom-com franchise The Kissing Booth.

Also starring in the movie are Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Dog Gone), Anna Grace Barlow (The Big Leap), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), DeVon Franklin (Canal Street) and more.

What is Jesus Revolution About?

Set in the 1970s, the narrative follows a young Greg Laurie, who arrives in Southern California with many other youngsters determined to redefine truth. There, they meet with a Hippie Street Preacher named Lonnie Frisbee and Pastor Chuck Smith, who welcome the sea of young people inside the latter’s church, resulting in a spiritual awakening that changes the course of Christianity in America forever. If you wish to learn more about this extraordinary true story, you must watch the film yourself; here are all the ways you can do so!