Medford’s Carrie Bradshaw: Being extracurricular-ly curious at Tufts

What should you get involved in, in college? Since I entered college last fall in 2021, I’m curious. Some say that there are activities in college that you can only do during these four years and at no other time, while others say that such activities are the only way to keep yourself busy or distracted from the hustles, worries and bustles surrounding the rest of your day, week, month, semester, year! So, are we giving up too much of our free time, or are we not giving up enough?

During my second semester at Tufts, I embarked on trying various clubs, organizations and activities to expand my horizons and test my limits. I am involved in the Daily, and I spend most of the time writing and editing on a relaxed deadline and thinking about things that interest me at Tufts and beyond. I host a weekly radio show (shoutout Handsome in Orange) at WMFO, and I find that to be probably the most chill activity of all. It’s you and the people you do the show with (if any) messing around with cool music in the eclectic studio. I also joined the Observer, which was a similar feat. The ability to be involved in student-led, creative thinking, freeform and journalistic organizations like these is a way to fill my time that seems less tedious, but that’s just me.

On a more off-the-beaten-path note (in my comfort zone), I joined Tufts Burlesque and started volunteering at the Crafts Center. My Google calendar (G-Cal, if you get the struggle) has been filled to the brim recently, and the more I stare at it, the more I wonder what the heck I got myself into.

The Crafts Center is a fantastic place. Volunteering there is relaxing and equally stimulating because you’re watching creative students walk in and take a stab at their artistic pursuits with the materials available. However, one thing that did trip me up was just how little I knew about art tools.

You don’t have to fill up your day back to back with activities that only distract you from the self-care and attention you need. It’s difficult in college to determine how much time should be kept for yourself and how much should be shared with others.

And just like that, this marks my first column ever. I’m excited! I hope this column comes as a stress-relieving outlet for my daily thoughts and tribulations and not just another deadline sitting in my Google calendar. But then again, what’s the point in doing something if you’re not willing to give it your all? Try it out, go head first and dive in. If you’re scared you’ll come out soaked, dip your toes in. If you have one thing right now, it’s time — you just have to learn how to spend it.