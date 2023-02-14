Gregory Alan Isakov’s music warms up Roadrunner

Gregory Alan Isakov, a folk artist born in South Africa, performed at Roadrunner in Boston on Jan. 28, 2023. Originally a horticulturist before his music career took off, Isakov’s connection with nature and rural upbringing are evident through his music, as many of his songs have some sort of natural focus. In addition to being a folk musician, Isakov owns a small farm in Colorado where he grows food for local businesses.

Before the doors opened, the line for this concert snaked down the street and around the corner. A large variety of people gathered as friendly fans spanning generations chatted about how they first became interested in his music and what it meant to them. In line, one fan — who apparently had traveled four hours to come to this show — disclosed that she shared a love for Isakov’s music with her late mother. In the last conversation they had before her mother passed, they spoke about Isakov and listened to his music together. Since then, this fan’s love for Isakov’s emotional lyrics and music had only grown; she’d been waiting in line since 4 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show.

Isakov took the stage wearing a jean button-down and a flat-brimmed cowboy hat. The entire band mirrored his image, each in laid-back attire. Isakov and his band’s physical presentation set up the energy of the show perfectly. This experience was intimate — it seemed as though the audience members were sitting in on a jam session between friends. The lighting of the stage only added to this; each band member stood under a soft spotlight of varying colors as smoke curled around the floor of the stage and their feet. The band members and their instruments flowed like they had been performing together all their lives, which was true for two of them. Though Isakov did very little speaking, the few words he did utter were about the band members, commenting on their talents and telling the audience he had played with one member since they were in high school.

Through a set of 18 songs, including three songs played in an encore, Isakov turned his mainly lyrical and acoustic music into an overwhelmingly intense instrumental experience.

Piano, guitar, banjo, violin and cello accompanied Isakov’s voice throughout the night. Each band member had a solo performance throughout the concert, but the dynamic between the violinist and cellist was the standout of the show. They built off each other, each note becoming more vigorous, as their bodies physically moved closer to one another. This climax was cut off in a pointed way, as Isakov took back the spotlight.

Isakov opened the concert with “Southern Star” and ended the regular set with “Caves,” both songs from his most recent album “Evening Machines” (2018). He also played some fan favorites from older releases, including “Second Chances” (2013), “All Shades of Blue” (2013) and a song that recently found fame on TikTok: “Big Black Car” (2009).

After the end of the original set list, the band reemerged for an encore. They left their earlier spots, which were spread out around the stage, and all gathered around one microphone. This choice made the show all the more personal as the band members physically and musically came together. They stood on the very edge of the stage, just a few feet away from the first row of the audience.

Isakov’s energy is kind and soft; he did not have a very powerful stage presence. Even in the front row of the crowd, it was difficult to see his face shadowed under the wide brim of his hat and dimmed lights. Though this might not have worked for other performers, for Isakov, it did. This concert was intense, impactful and quite different from listening to Isakov through a phone. For anyone that is an Isakov fan, seeing him live is a must. Many other musical artists have fans that love their personas, as much, if not more, than their music. Isakov comes second to the songs he is playing, and it is evident that he wants it to be that way.