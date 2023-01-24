Grammys 2023: Who should win and who will win

Paid Advertisement

On Nov. 15, 2022, the Recording Academy released the list of nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, held this year on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Since expanding the nominations to 10 nominees last year in the four general field categories (Best New Artist, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year), the Recording Academy has continued the trend into this year’s ceremony. New and old faces present themselves among the nominees with clear winners in some of the big four categories and harder-to-call races in the remainder. Here is who should and who will win each of the four major categories at this year’s GRAMMY Awards:

Best New Artist

While it was reasonably apparent that Olivia Rodrigo would take home last year’s award for Best New Artist (as the Daily accurately predicted), this year comes with more ambiguity. Rodrigo had notched two No. 1 singles from her chart-topping debut album “SOUR” (2021), whereas the nominees for Best New Artist this year lack the same chart power that Rodrigo wielded. The 10 nominees include Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi and JD Beck, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Muni Long, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg. The artist who should and will win this category is Muni Long. A seasoned veteran songwriter in the industry, Long is well known by her peers and will likely be lauded by them in this category.

Song Of The Year



Six of the 10 nominees for Song Of The Year overlap with the nominees for Record of the Year, and it’s important to note that this award goes to the songwriters of each nominated song, which does not necessarily include the performing artist. The 10 songs nominated for Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony are (with the performing artist(s) in brackets): “abcdefu” (GAYLE), “About Damn Time” (Lizzo), “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” (Taylor Swift), “As It Was” (Harry Styles), “Bad Habit” (Steve Lacy), “BREAK MY SOUL” (Beyoncé), “Easy On Me” (Adele), “GOD DID” (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy), “The Heart Part 5” (Kendrick Lamar) and “Just Like That” (Bonnie Raitt). Although a relatively weaker pool of nominees in terms of songwriting compared to years past, there are clear frontrunners. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Adele’s songs are all the best options for the crown. However, of Swift’s six nominations in this category over her career, the 10-minute version of her 2012 track “All Too Well” is her magnum opus, and it should be awarded as such. Her track should and ultimately will win Song Of The Year.

Record Of The Year

The nominees for Record Of The Year at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards include “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA, “Easy On Me” by Adele, “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé, “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige, “You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius, “Woman” by Doja Cat, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles. This category awards the performer and is by far the most difficult race to call. Doja Cat appears for a second consecutive year in this category, with “Woman” being the second single from her album “Planet Her” (2021) to be nominated for this award (“Kiss Me More” with SZA was nominated last year). Her fiercest competition comes from the two-time winner in this category, Adele and Beyoncé’s comeback anthem “BREAK MY SOUL.” Doja Cat should win this award for her flawless multi-genre hit, but it’s likely Beyoncé will finally take home her first Record Of The Year award.

Album Of The Year

The ultimate rematch is upon us. Beyoncé vs. Adele, round two. After “Lemonade” (2016) was robbed of the crown by Adele’s “25” (2015), the long-awaited follow-up albums from each songstress have appeared side by side on this year’s nominee list. The 10 albums nominated for this award are “VOYAGE” (ABBA), “30” (Adele), “Un Verano Sin Ti” (Bad Bunny), “RENAISSANCE” (Beyoncé), “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” (Mary J. Blige), “In These Silent Days” (Brandi Carlisle), “Music Of The Spheres” by (Coldplay), “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” by (Kendrick Lamar), “Special” (Lizzo) and “Harry’s House” (Harry Styles). The award will either go to Adele or Beyoncé, hands down. However, the Recording Academy will most likely remedy its 2017 mistake by finally awarding Queen Bey with her first Album Of The Year win. “RENAISSANCE” should and will win this award.