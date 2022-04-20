K-Weekly: How to enjoy comebacks

K-groups make their musical comebacks throughout the year, but these next few months are going to be extra exciting with groups like Monsta X (April 26), TXT (May 9) and BTS (June 10) all confirmed to come back with new albums over the next few months, with others rumored to make 2022 comebacks and debuts.

Comebacks are some of the most important times for a group and fandom, so I thought I’d take this time to outline five things you should do to make sure you enjoy any comeback to the fullest.

1. Fear 12 a.m. KST

Since K-groups are based in South Korea, official comeback announcements drop at 12 a.m. Korean Standard Time, or 11 a.m. EST. Official announcements can drop any day of the week, along with music video teasers, concept photos, tracklists and tour and collaboration announcements. Before the actual announcement, however, group members may tease when they are working on new music, and fandoms may speculate that a comeback is around the corner. When the rumors start, it’s time to get in the habit of checking your group’s company’s official social media pages at 12 a.m. Korean Standard Time to stay up to date or risk missing watching the fandom as a whole fall apart.

2. Prepare for 6 p.m. KST

While teasers and small pieces of information about comebacks typically drop at 12 a.m. Korean Standard Time, actual albums and music videos typically drop at 6 p.m. Korean Standard Time, 5 a.m. EST. Because of this, you may decide to either nap earlier in the night or stay up all night to be awake for a comeback and engage with the fandom. Albums and music videos usually drop on Fridays, so always choose which route is best for you if you have to get up early for classes or work.

3. Go on lockdown

The comeback of any music group you enjoy should be a time of celebration and happiness, not a time for fan wars. When comeback week starts, it’s best to stay away from antis and to instead engage in that group’s content with other people who love and appreciate the music. Social media sites like Weverse and Twitter can be great places for fan bonding, especially if you don’t know many K-pop fans (just remember to block and not engage with the haters). Focus on the group you’re supporting, and turn your energy toward them.

4. Save some money

On top of the digital and physical albums, comeback season is typically when new merch and lightsticks go on sale. From hats and shirts to bags and pens, K-pop merch can seriously drain your wallet, and each new lightstick usually is an omen for an upcoming concert. So if you really wish to have it all — new albums, new merch, new lightsticks and possible tour announcements — you need to save some serious cash. How much can depend from group to group, but to get it all, it never hurts to try to set aside a few dollars a week between the official announcement and the official comeback.

5. Have fun

A K-pop comeback is supposed to be fun, from theorizing with friends and other fans to counting down the minutes to the rush of elation when you hear your favorite group’s new music for the first time. So always aim to have fun and enjoy the time spent with the fandoms and groups.