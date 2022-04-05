K-Weekly: BTS gives a stellar Grammy performance, again

BTS once again showed the world why it’s on top on Sunday night with its performance on the Grammy Awards stage. The seven-member boy band has seen overwhelming amounts of success since it debuted back in 2013, breaking records with regularity in South Korea and abroad. The band members are known not just for their comedic timing, good looks and charisma but for their beautiful lyrics, lifting vocals and mind-blowing dance moves.

The name BTS, which stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan and translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts, seems always to constantly be followed by “the first to,” a clear representation not only of the band’s impact and power but also their passion for music and art. Their sheer arrival at the Grammy red carpet this year had the entire ARMY Twitter sphere cheering and screaming into our pillows.

During the main ceremony, BTS burned up the dance floor with its performance of “Butter” (2021). The Grammy-nominated group’s art heist-themed performance had us all wishing we were Olivia Rodrigo, screaming along with the song lyrics, and — if you were me — kicking your feet in excitement in the back room of your job, hoping no one would come asking you for printer paper. Somehow managing to make taking off a jacket while singing about a fatty substance look cool and sexy, BTS truly showed up and showed out.

The group’s performance ran with the second line from “Butter,” “like a criminal undercover,” with Jin working the heist headquarters, Jungkook rappelling down onto the stage, and V, RM, Jimin, J-Hope and Suga operating from the crowds. With multiple dance breaks, a straight black wardrobe and eventually being joined by The Lab Studios dance crew, the boys truly made our hearts melt in two.

A bad performance doesn’t seem possible for BTS — the band continues to shine on every stage. Using Jin’s unfortunate hand injury to its advantage and playing to the cameras, it was a clear — if not the clear — highlight of the dragging three-hour program.

As always, the group brought its distinct, special energy to the awards show as its members jammed out to the performances, made small talk with the iconic Silk Sonic and Megan Thee Stallion and — to no surprise of ARMY — caught the eyes of most of the internet.

Completing the night by hopping on V LIVE for its usual live post-awards show, and inevitably making the entire app crash once again, BTS continues to remind everyone why it is on top.

Later this week, BTS is set to perform in Las Vegas at its sold out “Permission to Dance On Stage” concerts, which sold over 200,000 tickets in just a few hours of presales.

This year’s Grammys is just another addition on the belt of success and passion BTS and ARMY wear together, yet another thing to celebrate.

While the group lost its category of Best Pop Duo/Group to the Doja Cat and SZA collab “Kiss Me More”(2021), it made a clear showcase of who it is to the Grammys and all its viewers. BTS may have lost the Grammy, but it is the definition of a winner in any book.