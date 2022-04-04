‘Our Flag Means Death’ sets sail with humor and heart

In the last few years, Taika Waititi has become popular for a distinct brand of comedy that mixes absurd humor with emotional depth, which is exemplified in “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), “Jojo Rabbit” (2019) and “What We Do in the Shadows” (2019–). In his newest project, the HBO Max series “Our Flag Means Death” (2022–), Waititi’s comedic instincts as an actor are stronger than ever.

“Our Flag Means Death,” which premiered on HBO’s streaming service this March, tells the story of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a real-life 18th-century English aristocrat who gives up his comfortable life to become a pirate. Loosely based on real events, the series follows Bonnet and his equally strange crew aboard their ship, Revenge, as they face off against pirate competitors and British authorities. The crew is forced to deal with new leadership when its vessel is taken over by the legendary pirate Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). Over the course of ten episodes, what seems at first glance to be a conventional period comedy charts a course in unexpected directions, making for an incredibly entertaining watch.

Rhys Darby gives a lively performance as Stede Bonnet, also known as “The Gentleman Pirate,” a captain out of place among his swashbuckling counterparts. After a midlife crisis, Bonnet abandons his family, his estate and his predictable life in British-controlled Barbados to pursue a life at sea, despite knowing nothing about piracy. A genial but ill-equipped leader, Bonnet is the anchor of the show, allowing the story to cover both absurd hijinks and deep emotional moments. Opposite Bonnet, Taika Waititi shines as the pirate captain Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard. Known in real life as a fearsome leader, “Our Flag Means Death” shows a softer side to Blackbeard, as he forms a bond with Bonnet and takes an interest in his aristocratic lifestyle. Standout performances among the ship’s ragtag crew include Nathan Foad as Lucius, Bonnet’s scribe; Vico Ortiz as Jim, a skilled fighter and Samson Kayo as the levelheaded Oluwande.

The series gets off to a somewhat slow start, introducing a large ensemble of characters and jumping between plot points without a strong through line. The story picks up steam, however, with the introduction of Blackbeard and his crew, creating an entertaining juxtaposition between Blackbeard’s shrewdness and Bonnet’s naivete. The pair’s relationship moves to the forefront later in the season, but the series doesn’t lose any of its energy as the crew’s adventures continue.

The series is bolstered by strong writing, which packs every episode with humor and wit while allowing the story and characters to develop. That’s not to say that there aren’t serious moments too — the season ends quite effectively on a deeply dramatic note. The costumes and set design help to situate the show in its time and place, both in raucous scenes on the high seas and in flashbacks to Stede’s quiet life before piracy in England. The show’s ensemble cast has undeniable chemistry, and its depictions of characters of color and queer relationships bring marginalized groups into a historical setting where they traditionally have been ignored.

In the end, the crewmates of “Our Flag Means Death” form a sort of “found family,” a common theme among Waititi’s works. Even when things don’t work out, they’re always there for each other. The show deserves praise for subverting viewers’ expectations by injecting a story of comedy and adventure with moments of introspection and romance. “Our Flag Means Death” is more than meets the eye — hidden just below the surface of the comedy are valuable lessons about the power of love and togetherness that bring the story and its characters to life in an astonishing way.