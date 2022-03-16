Peach Pit’s ‘From 2 to 3’ is sweet and thoughtful

Peach Pit, the Vancouver-born quartet, released its third album, “From 2 to 3” (2022) on March 4. The Alternative/Indie group delivers yet another well-balanced combination of playful guitar riffs and thoughtful lyrics. Its latest project is hardly shocking but reliably good.

Following “Being So Normal” (2018) and “You and Your Friends” (2020), “From 2 to 3” delivers the warmth and friendship so characteristic of the Peach Pit’s music. Singer and rhythm guitarist Neil Smith provides wispy yet wistful vocals that trace through stories of life, love and the moments you stop to notice.

Accompanying Smith are Christopher Vanderkooy on lead guitar, Peter Wilton on bass and Mikey Pascuzzi on drums. The band has been on a slow burning approach to fame since the release of their debut EP “Sweet FA” in 2016. To complement its new album, the group will be on tour from now through Sept. 17.

The band said it worked on the project through long nights. Its title, “From 2 to 3,” reflects the hushed conditions band members worked through at odd hours and the silent progress they made before holding up their art for fans to enjoy. Even as it slipped singles like “Up Granville” (2021), “Look Out!” (2021) and “Vickie” (2022) onto Spotify, Peach Pit’s newest samples were only soft hints at an upcoming record.

The leading track, “Up Granville,” falls squarely on the group’s indie-pop sound, opening with whimsical guitar notes that trickle into a steady beat and calming chorus. Like the rest of the group’s discography, the album relies heavily on Vanderkooy and Wilton’s skilled instrumentals. “Up Granville” opens with a serene, finger-plucked melody that cushions the melancholy lyrics about the emotional pain of romantic troubles. The cascading notes recall early morning sunlight peeking through a window.

“Pepsi on the House” and “Vickie” epitomize Peach Pit’s chipper sound. Its soothing yet peppy rhythm resembles “Live at the Swamp” from “You and Your Friends” (2020).

After “Up Granville” and “Look Out!,” “Vickie” was the final breadcrumb that the band released leading up to its completed album. Upbeat instrumentals create an enticing foreground while Smith imagines a life living next to his best friend, Vickie. Smith said he began writing the song years ago when his friend told him that all she wanted for her birthday was a song in her honor. The second track on the band’s 2022 release, “Vickie,” marks Smith’s mocking yet endearing reply.

The album’s lyrics explore saccharine sentiments turned sour from broken relationships that survive ended relationships, late-night debauchery with friends and everything in between. In Peach Pit fashion, the tracks assume a light and airy mood. Even more pensive numbers like “Everything About You” and “Last Days of Lonesome” maintain a kinder sound despite their sorrow-filled lyrics.

“Give Up Baby Go” gives a folky feel. The light guitar strums and steady beat underlay this ode to a failed relationship. It is a definite standout on the project. The music video, released alongside the album, features the band fumbling through a hazy montage of drugs, drinks and a night unremembered.

“From 2 to 3” is steadily decent. While none of the tracks seem to unlock the magic they struck with “Peach Pit” (2018) or “Shampoo Bottles” (2020), they manage to deliver a solid lineup of quality songs. Yet again, Peach Pit manages to imbue its music with a kind of storytelling that feels warm and personal.

As a whole, Peach Pit’s music eases the hardships of young adult life by pairing them with tender melodies and soft vocals. While its music is certainly nothing to party to, it does provide the perfect backdrop for pondering one’s own experiences. Peach Pit’s songs let listeners sway to life’s unremarkable moments as well as find the melody and lyricism in their own late nights or jagged relationships.