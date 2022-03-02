K-Weekly: The beauty of PLT’s ‘Planetarium Case#2’

One of my favorite K-groups is, hands down, PLT. PLT is unique because it is not technically considered a K-pop group. PLT is labeled a project group: a few solo artists who come together every so often to make music every so often under one record label.

PLT is made up of six members: Villain, Gaho, Kei.G, June, Jung Jinwoo and Moti. They debuted under Planetarium Records in 2018 as a Korean R&B group. PLT dropped “Planetarium Case#2” in 2018, an EP with bops from start to finish.

The EP has a total of ten tracks, including an intro, interlude and outro.

Kei.G’s “T.M.N.T (Intro)” starts the EP; a short snippet setting the overall tone for the first half of the tracks.

In the second track, “Wish,” you hear a similar beat from the intro as Moti hops on the track with his smooth rhythm. Moti’s style captures his love for music while the several ad-libs in the background keep a light-hearted mood.

Track three, “Blind,” is the only one with all members on it. Beginning with a whispered, “make a wish first,” the track sounds much like an echo chamber of longing for something more. The slow build up of beats and vocals bring a wave of emotions to the listener as each member puts their own style into the song.

Track four is “Black Gold,” and its give and take between Kei.G and Moti’s individual styles allows for a conversation of dreams, switching up the more light-hearted mood to one of desire.

Track five, “Griffith (Interlude),” transitions the EP from its first half to its second; from an upbeat, wishful style to a more solemn one.

June’s “Lonely” makes up track six with a confession to missing someone he once loved. June manages to create a sense of despair on this track with a clear feeling of not wanting to be longing for his former love.

Track seven then shows Jinwoo’s style with “Noise” and a longing tone once again, only this track is sung with a more upbeat softness.

The eighth track, Gaho’s “Memory,” takes a turn in reminiscing about the good times with someone special, and how those moments are all one needs to live their life. With “Memory,” Gaho pours his heart out about the past and young love.

Villain rounds out the last full-length track with “Soap Opera,” using a mix of his sly rapping style and raspy singing voice in a truly impressive combination. His voice almost sounds as if he’s mocking the reactions of the other person as he wishes for things to be different.

As the EP closes out with “Family Affair (Outro),” you will most likely feel as if you just experienced a slow, smooth journey throughout space.

Overall, this EP was a strong work of art put out by PLT. “Planetarium Case#2” remains a solid choice for any listener, new or old. The slow builds and slight tonal shifts make this an album you have to listen to from start to finish.