Tool delivers an exceptional performance at TD Garden

Since Tool’s 2020 tour was canceled due to the pandemic, fans have been eagerly waiting for their return to live performance. On Feb. 19, the legendary metal band made their way back to Boston’s TD Garden to put on an unforgettable show for those in attendance.

The show opened with a deafening performance from Los Angeles band The Acid Helps. The more obscure band played a collection of songs heavily inspired by grunge rock, with psychedelic and erotic visuals playing on a small monitor behind them. Mid-performance, vocalist and guitarist Tim Dawson stood with bassist Jeff Eben, telling the audience that they “made [Jeff] bleed” from playing so intensely. Overall, the performance was loud and aggressive, which greatly contrasted with the nuanced performance to come.

Soon after the opening act, the arena dimmed and the members of Tool took their places on the stage. In a roar of exaltation, the entire audience stood up as the band began their first song from their pre-pandemic “Fear Inoculum” (2019). The performance was accompanied with mind-bending projections of skulls, veins and eyes on screens behind the band and on a curtain of strings enveloping the stage. After this, the band jumped into “Opiate” (1992). As fans sang along, a heptagram illuminated with moody lights was lowered above the musicians until the song ended and the stage went dark.

Then a backlit Maynard James Keenan sang the opening words to “The Pot” (2006), inspiring an eruption of cheers from the audience. The crowd’s enthusiasm was maintained throughout the entire song as Keenan gave one of his most electrifying vocal performances of the night, belting out every line with incredible power. Tool kept this energy going as they performed their next song, “Pushit” (1996). The curtains surrounding the stage opened during the song’s climax, a moment that surely left a lasting impression on the audience, and the song came to its impassioned end.

During the next song, “Pneuma” (2019), the audience was given the show’s most immersive and interactive visual experience. Trippy, fractal patterns played behind the band, and the stage was bathed in purple lights that turned fiery red at the song’s most intense sections. Purple and yellow spotlights washed over the audience, people throwing their arms up in the air as the light hit them. During the breakdown, each musician shone, especially drummer Danny Carey. His masterful drumming felt very primal, giving the performance vitality and power.

Throughout the next several songs, the energy in the arena remained high. While playing “The Grudge” (2001), virtually everyone in attendance furiously head banged to guitarist Adam Jones’ heavy riffs, and the crowd cheered in a triumphant uproar as Keenan pulled off his iconic scream. Following “The Grudge” were “Right In Two” (2006), “Descending” (2019) — during which one of Jones’ strings broke as he wailed out one of his hypnotic melodies — and finally “Hooker with a Penis” (1996). The first and last in this series particularly stood out for their charismatic performances. After this batch of songs, the band exited the stage to take an intermission.

After 12 minutes, Carey took his place on the stage again and produced an impressive drum solo, using seemingly every part of his kit including his gong and xylophone. After this rigorous performance, he picked up a guitar and sat at the front of the stage with the rest of the band. Together, they began the gentle, intimate introduction to “Culling Voices” (2019). After Carey returned to his kit, the song reached its crescendo and confetti adorned with Tool’s name erupted from the ceiling, glittering in the stage lights. Fans reveled in this glorious moment, whooping and reaching up to catch pieces to keep as a memento.

When the song finished, Keenan exhaustedly announced, “Holy f—ing sh-t. I’m f—ing tired,” which amassed laughter all around. He poked fun at the rowdy and exuberant crowd, commending them for being “very Boston.” The band members then performed their final song of the night, “Invincible” (2019), accompanied by a flood of lush, blue lights and mesmerizing projections. All in all, their finale wrapped up a night of magnificent virtuosity on a powerful note, leaving fans fully satisfied.