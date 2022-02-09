Saba’s third album ‘Few Good Things’ teaches lessons in appreciation and character building

In an Instagram post last Thursday, the day before the drop of Saba’s third studio album “Few Good Things” (2022), the Chicago rapper left some instructions and notes for his fans and critics to observe and ponder before the material was released. Perhaps most notably, a request for the media: “I challenge you not to use headlines that you’ve read about the friends that I lost to invent storylines that aren’t there. I am more than my trauma and I offer more than those stories.”

Despite the things Saba has been through since his sophomore release, “CARE FOR ME” (2018), he unsurprisingly delivers on his promise that the collection of songs on “Few Good Things” has much more to offer lyrically, instrumentally and thematically.

“Free Samples,” featuring Cheflee, takes on many roles as an introduction for the entire record. The quiet tremolo strings, mellow bass guitar melody and gentle snare serve as an indication of what that this record will highlight atmospherically: the interaction between the loud and the gentle. With this sonic beauty comes the notion of a sunny day, the outdoors full of flora and wildlife, bright colors and soothing sounds. This juxtaposition of beautiful flowers and the sun in the sky with a slightly more serious undertone is featured on the record’s album cover, where we see a man wearing white surrounded by flowers on a sunny day, but he’s sitting in front of a metal fence with an apartment building behind him.

“Free Samples” and the following “One Way or Every N—- With a Budget” capture this sensation perfectly. Saba uses his instrumentals and rapping to remind himself and inform others of his transformation over the years. He raps “Went from couldn’t afford it to a n—- coppin’ without counting/ None my checks been voidin’ since a n—- got me an accountant.” The album’s lead single “Fearmonger” also gave us a flavor of how “Few Good Things” would sound as a longer record, with bright guitars and a bright inflection in Saba’s vocals. Another moment where the record shines is “Come My Way,” featuring Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone, where choral vocals and a string arrangement back some of the most impressive displays of rapping in Saba’s career.

The superstar trio of Saba, 6LACK and Smino come together on “Still,” one of the prettiest beats on the record. The Jon Hopkins-esque synth and James Blake-esque drum kit create a tone that’s guaranteed to tug on your heartstrings. This instrumental and vocal beauty continues on “A Simpler Time” with Mereba, where both she and Saba form a sort of lullaby with a creative drum syncopation and key change to show Saba’s artistry. The last three tracks of the album create a gorgeous conclusion for the record, each song tonally transitioning into the next. The beat of “Make Believe” is melancholy and spacious, a perfect environment for singers like Fousheé, who is featured on the track with her signature background vocal riffs, which have given her a platform over the past few years. Then comes “2012,” featuring an instrumental from indie band Day Wave, starring a stunning bass guitar performance with bright reverberated synths and chirping birds. This track and the closing track “Few Good Things,” featuring Black Thought and Eryn Allen Kane, contain lyrics that make the listener get lost easily in Saba’s point of view. Black Thought, of The Roots, also delivers an excellent set of bars that align thematically with a lot of Saba’s lyricism on the record, rapping “As I reflect on what got me this/ How I’m one of Cassie kids, we from S.P. and we come in twos/ I’m unenthused, but good things come in fews.”

While every song on this record is very enjoyable and can be played in many different emotional contexts, not every song has a bright and soothing atmosphere. “Stop That” and “Survivor’s Guilt,” featuring G Herbo, have a louder and bolder hip-hop style. They showcase a darker environment in almost perfect contrast to songs like “Still” or “2012.” The perfect blend of these approaches comes in “Soldier,” featuring fellow members of the hip-hop collective Pivot Gang: Frsh Waters, Joseph Chilliams and MFnMelo. With a swing-style delivery and catchy beat, “Soldier” shows the synergy that Pivot Gang has when they’re on the same track, and they all sound like they’re having lots of fun.

And that’s the way it should be. This record should serve as a victory for Saba and the talented artists he features. It’s a reminder that if the fruits of your labor can bring you happiness, so should the labor.