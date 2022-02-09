K-Weekly: Fall in love with IVE and ‘Eleven’

Last semester I made it a habit to write about K-Music which was at least a year old. I originally set out to cover larger K-hits to add to your playlist, but as the semester went on I realized that first, I should start introducing older music that still feels new. Today, however, I will be opening your eyes to a girl group just over two months old.

IVE debuted on Dec. 1, 2021 under Starship Entertainment with their two-track single album “Eleven.” The group is made up of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. What is truly shocking about this new group is that it is made up of both rookie members and those from former girl groups. The youngest was born in 2007 and the oldest born in 2002, yet IVE has proven their talent and drive.

Their first title track “Eleven” is a catchy and upbeat declaration about falling into love. The English chorus lyrics, “You make me dream a long dream/ This room is my little heaven,” reflect how falling in love makes the girls feel deeply entranced. The blooming love is felt as the music swells with more and more instruments, illustrating the descent into the new romance. The mix of guitar strumming and the consistent drumbeat makes you feel like you’ve actually fallen into heaven.

One of the hardest things about loving music is loving the song but maybe not how the artist chooses to perform it. I have my own taste for how certain words are emphasized in a song, and an entire track can be ruined for me if one word is emphasized in a way I simply don’t like. IVE, however, not only has a catchy beat and lyrics, but also the way they actually sing the song is a highlight of their work. Their chorus lead-in and emphasis on “heaven” during the chorus are some of the most memorable parts of the songs, giving them a bit more originality than many other songs currently being put out.

The music video takes a simpler filming approach by focusing on the song’s choreography and clear emphasis on showcasing these rising stars. This filming decision only serves to highlight IVE’s talent and lyrics.

The group’s performances have been an opportunity for them to show that not only do they have beautiful live vocals that drip with love, but they also hit all the dance marks to give off the feeling of a “colorful heart” their lyrics reference.

Overall, the group has a clear set of talents that they will hopefully continue to grow and nurture. They have already set the record for being the fastest girl group to receive a music show win after debuting, in just seven days, but the group and individuals can go so much further. IVE has quickly made an impact on the world of K-pop, and I believe they are a group everyone should be keeping their eyes on.