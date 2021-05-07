The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Senior profile: Eliopoulos reflects on musical journey at Tufts
May 7, 2021
Graduating senior Iverson Eliopoulos is pictured playing the cello. After four years of heavy involvement in the Department of Music, Eliopoulos will move on to study conducting at the New England Conservatory. Courtesy Iverson Eliopoulos

For graduating senior Iverson Eliopoulos, Commencement marks the culmination of almost 10 years worth of involvement with music at Tufts. Eliopoulos, a Medford native, joined the Tufts music community in middle school when he participated in the Department of Music’s Community Music Program and attended weekly Saturday morning classes in the Granoff Music Center. He continued in high school playing cello with the Tufts Youth Philharmonic, and he even squeezed his way into the back of the undergraduate orchestra for a performance during his senior year. Today, Eliopoulos is the principal cellist of the Tufts Symphony Orchestra and a household name around much of the Granoff Music Center.

“I definitely knew I wanted to study music,” he said, reflecting on his plans entering college. “[But] in what capacity I wanted to do [music] has definitely evolved over my four years at Tufts.

Eliopoulos expressed gratitude for the opportunities he has been able to pursue through Tufts Music. He traveled with the symphony orchestra to Costa Rica in 2018 and to Italy in 2020, and cited those trips as some of the highlights of his college experience. He also performed with the Early Music Ensemble, the Klezmer Ensemble, Tufts Chamber Music and the Tufts Chamber Orchestra, and he served as music director for two operas and a musical produced by Torn Ticket II

Reflecting on four years of collegiate experience in the Department of Music, Eliopoulos said his work with the Opera Ensemble stands out most

“I had never put together anything that large, musically, [by] myself,” he said. After serving as music director for two operas, he was able to arrive at a deep level of understanding for the music, a feeling he described as “extremely rewarding.”

Outside of Tufts, Eliopoulos has performed in Symphony Hall with the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, a prestigious regional ensemble led by renowned educator and conductor Benjamin Zander. While this experience and others fortified his already-established passion for classical music, Eliopoulos has focused recently on expanding his musical horizons and engaging in a broader range of study.

“In my first few years, I didn’t really venture outside the standard classical fare of classes, but I’m glad that I started to do that,” he said. “There’s so many different types of music you can do at the music department, and it really was an opportunity to open my world musically.”

Eliopoulos currently lives with a group of non-classical musicians, an experience that he said has shifted the lens through which he views the musical world. 

“That’s definitely allowed me to explore music in ways that I didn’t think I would be,” he said. “And I’m definitely glad I did [explore], because it’s totally changed my perspective on what I want to do in the future.”

Eliopoulos also commented on the pandemic’s role in encouraging him to step outside his musical comfort zone.

“I have lost a little bit of interest right now in the classical industry,” he said. “And I think this pandemic has given me the opportunity to take a step back from [classical music] … and come back to it with a fresh take… new ideas, new ways of integrating it into other things that I like.”

As an example of his recently adjusted perspective on classical music, Eliopoulos is in the process of creating a podcast with several other music students in the Boston area. Titled “Classical Declassified,” the podcast will “break down some of what we feel are the problems in the classical industry today, and how they got to be this way, and what people are doing about it,” he said. Eliopoulos plans for the six-episode series to premiere in June, with availability on Spotify and other streaming services

Post-graduation, Eliopoulos will study conducting in pursuit of a master’s degree at the New England Conservatory. He hopes to use his craft in the future to infuse more creativity into the classical music world

“I used to always want to be a conductor of an orchestra … but I would really like to find a position where I can combine different artistic elements in order to create some sort of experience for an audience,” he said. “I want to be a conductor who collaborates with other types of musicians, because I feel like classical music misses out on that a lot.”

Top This Week
  1. BREAKING: Two incidents of hate occur within a week
    May 2, 2021
  2. The hidden antisemitism plaguing college campuses
    May 6, 2021
  3. Tufts students evicted from ZBT house after Walnut Hill repeatedly failed to make repairs
    May 4, 2021
  4. Outdoor mask mandates lifted in Medford and Somerville, guidelines remain on Tufts' campus
    May 3, 2021
  5. From roommates to best friends: Stories of seniors who lived with their first-year roommates throughout college
    May 5, 2021
Trending
  1. The hidden antisemitism plaguing college campuses
    May 6, 2021
  2. Green Line Extension Medford branch testing to begin this summer, Medford/Tufts station to open in December
    May 7, 2021
  3. Senior Profile: Abraha rises to challenge, advocates for marginalized students
    May 6, 2021
  4. Tufts, ORLL must increase transparency, communication and support to improve housing process
    , and May 4, 2021
  5. Dental school professor sues Tufts, alleges gender discrimination and retaliation
    May 5, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2021 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.