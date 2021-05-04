‘Radicalizing Her: Why Women Choose Violence’ celebrates female fighters

Content warning: This article discusses political and sexual violence, extreme restrictions on reproductive rights and incarceration.

On April 30, Harvard Book Store hosted a conversation between Jocelyn Viterna, professor of sociology at Harvard University and the author of “Women in War: The Micro-processes of Mobilization in El Salvador” (2013), and Nimmi Gowrinathan, discussing Gowrinathan’s new book, “Radicalizing Her: Why Women Choose Violence” (2021). Working largely with women in Sri Lanka, Eritrea, Pakistan and Colombia, Gowrinathan covers over two decades’ worth of narratives; her work provides a nuanced look at female oppression and gendered violence.

Gowrinathan is a prolific writer on the “female fighter.” These women — trudging through “layers” of systematic oppression and state violence — are, Gowrinathan said, “at best, deeply misunderstood, and worst, misjudged.” She acknowledged how years of marginalization and abuse have driven women to seek resistance through violence, saying that “the book asks, how does the violence that permeates her life radicalize her?”

“Radicalizing Her” adds to the emerging and long-overdue conversation on these women’s state-sanctioned subjugation. For Gowrinathan, her research does more than simply probe an abusive system from the outside. Her book tells the harrowing perspective of women in militant groups such as the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in Sri Lanka, with whom Gowrinathan herself has familial ties. These women, she explained, “seek a type of power through violence; the power to control the experiences of their everyday existence.”

The female fighter, Gowrinathan lamented, must face “layered circles of captivity,” as well as the expectation that women should only resist oppression with nonviolence. She explained that society deems women who do become violent as “a threat to be destroyed.” Her book ushers readers toward a “request to recalibrate,” she says, “to reverse our view of the target.”

Gowrinathan’s prose works to complicate the notion of gendered violence as “an active action happening to a powerless her.” According to her, it is “the captivity of our consciousness on gender, a kind of siloed focus on patriarchy and sexual liberation and the racialized extension of this that circumscribe the third world woman” that traps and silences the female fighter.

Viterna commended Gowrinathan’s portrayal of the female fighter as a powerful individual, utilizing her power to better her community. Viterna emphasized that this accumulation of power through violence, though mobilized to secure female rights, positions women as “needing to be disciplined.” This, Viterna commented, is because the gendering of violence that positions men as more likely to engage in violence conditions society to dismiss a woman’s same acts as “perverse.” She also described how “more than [the gendered division within acts of violence], violence is gendered in how we talk about it,” and she observed that definitions of which violence is or is not condonable are adapted by those in power whenever it suits their interests.

Viterna gave examples of gendered violence within her work in El Salvador. She recounted how the stories of women being raped from the 1980s were grossly used by the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front to urge women to join its side. Other instances, such as other military soldiers cutting babies out of pregnant women, were used and exaggerated by the FMLN, again for its own political benefit. In these cases, men assumed they could manipulate ideas of violence against women, using the female body as a political landscape to elevate power.

Yet, when a woman’s body proved politically destructive, such as supporting pro-abortion laws, the FMLN abandoned support for women’s rights. The FMLN contended that it was protecting “the moral fabric of Salvadorian society” by putting in place stricter abortion laws, even though it was deserting the women it had recently used for other agendas.

Viterna further described how anti-abortion laws in El Salvador promoted by the FMLN led to the unjust incarcerations of many women. Poor women would go into labor unexpectedly and without proper medical care and they would have to deliver their babies alone, leading to the death of the child.They would then be found, brought to hospitals and reported by doctors as suspected abortion cases because the doctors feared being arrested as accomplices. In the course of one court case around suspected abortion, Viterna continued, the cause of death was even upgraded to aggravated homicide.

Adding hope to these issues, Viterna explained how in recent times these wrongly incarcerated women, who discovered each other’s similar stories in jail, are now gathering, attempting to tell their stories for the first time in a manner that does not just aid a man’s political desires. Instead, just as Gowrinathan’s book explains the female fighter using violence to attain agency, these women are taking control of their trauma to help others.

To end, Gowrinathan and Viterna discussed what Western, white feminist movements must do to help women in the Global South. They said it begins by “moving beyond moral binaries” so the female fighter is accepted as a form of resistance. According to them, the issue with attaining women’s rights is ignoring complex female trauma. Sexism and misogyny are layered, yet Gowrinathan and Viterna are hopeful that first listening and engaging in difficult conversation can still lead to mass change.

“Radicalizing Her: Why Women Choose Violence” is available now.