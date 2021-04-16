Amanda Gorman shines light on America’s future with ‘The Hill We Climb’

Amanda Gorman’s recitation of her poem “The Hill We Climb” (2021) at the U.S. presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 marked her as a powerful figure. She became the youngest poet ever, at age 22, to read at a presidential inauguration. In addition to her literary work, Gorman is also an activist.

Gorman’s poem is now published in a book with a forward written by Oprah Winfrey. It was released on March 30. The book is blanketed in a yellow cover, harkening back to Gorman’s emphatic, yellow coat worn at the inauguration. Between the covers, her poem reads with enormous power. The poem identifies the historical problems of America and hopes for a better future.

According to Gorman, the commemorative version of her poem in this new book form provides a different way for people to appreciate her words and their meaning. In addition to this book, Gorman is working on other publications. “Change Sings,” a picture book featuring Gorman’s poems and bestselling illustrator Loren Long’s images, will be released on Sep. 21. “The Hill We Climb and Other Poems” will also be published on Sep. 21 with additional Gorman poems.

In “The Hill We Climb,” Winfrey’s forward frames Gorman’s poem with awe. She begins by highlighting Gorman’s rarity, saying that, “these moments of incandescence, where the welter of pain and suffering gives way to hope,” do not come very often.

In addition to her coming books, Gorman’s compelling Super Bowl LV poem, “Chorus of the Captains” (2021), and her forthcoming appearance on the cover of Vogue’s May edition demonstrate Gorman’s clear impact. “The Hill We Climb” launched Gorman’s fame and revealed her tremendous insights into the world.

“The Hill We Climb” starts with simple images. “Where can we find light in this never-ending shade?/ The loss we carry, a sea we must wade,” it reads. She continues to use symbols to paint meaningful metaphors. As a result, she encourages a hopeful American future despite the struggles described throughout the poem.

Her line “We seek harm to none” is powerful given America’s current political climate, and it was especially impactful on Inauguration Day because of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. This violation of America’s tenets — democracy, peace and freedom from oppression — were skewed by the blatant violence. Gorman’s words, though, promise peace.

In the lines, “The hill we climb/ if only we dare/ It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit, it’s the past we step into/ and how we repair it,” the poem’s title is revealed. Gorman continues, referencing Lin Manuel Miranda’s extolled “Hamilton” (2015) with her line, “History has its eyes on us.” Both these lines in her poem recognize that America’s past must be remembered and reconciled with in order to create a better future for all.

Gorman also addresses the new generation of Americans with the lines, “We did not feel prepared to be the heirs/ of such a terrifying hour/ but within it we’ve found the power/ to author a new chapter.” Her faith in the younger generations is reassuring. Although there are many conflicts to tackle, Gorman believes a peaceful future is possible. This peace is shrouded in a yellow glow, lifted by literary genius. The end of the poem emphasizes this promise: “For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it/ If only we’re brave enough to be it,” it reads.

“The Hill We Climb” is available for purchase at any local bookstore or online platform for the courageous and driven.