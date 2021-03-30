‘Life Support’ resuscitated by its singles, wounded by the rest

Today, in a music environment dominated by viral success, few were better set up for a strong debut album than online sensation Madison Beer. “Life Support,” released on Feb. 26, was her introduction into the pop soundscape.

Unfortunately, Beer’s newness to a full-length project is evident. Her songs reflect all that is prominent in trending songs today: mediocre songwriting, catchy-but-generic instrumentals and a lack of artistic direction.

The album actually starts off well with “The Beginning.” Cinematic in quality, had “Life Support” continued down this path of combining airy and enchanting vocals with melodramatic production, it would’ve stuck the landing. Alas, the album progresses with mashups of trap-infused pop and awkward filler tracks.

“Good In Goodbye” and “Boyshit” highlight Beer’s ability to produce the occasionally played dance track. These songs, though catchy, fail to elicit much more than the passing emotions any young adult experiences in a relationship fallout. What takes the most potential away from this album is its overproduction and use of a synthesizer on the tracks. On “Interlude,” dial back the synth-overlaid vocals and there’s something charming about Beer’s crooning. This song sounds like what happens when you turn speakers toward a fan.

The highs of the album are “Default” and “Selfish.” A track well-received on social platforms for its viral nature, “Selfish” finds the balance between modern pop and cinematic elegance. “Default” does the same, and it’s a shame the track is so short because if it were lengthened, it could’ve replaced some of the more droning tracks such as “Stay Numb and Carry On” and “Blue.”

“Follow the White Rabbit” is a strong track in its alternative-pop-rock essence, but it feels out of place on “Life Support.” The majority of the album is somewhere between grandiose pop cuts and average radio hits. “Follow the White Rabbit” is easily an album track, but it would have fit better on an album where Beer could have developed this unique mesh of genres.

In today’s age of music, the line between commercially successful and critically acclaimed is often blurry. Beer may receive a high number of streams per track due to her status as an influencer and her large follower count across many social media platforms. More than half of the 17 tracks are shorter than three minutes, which means fans can play many tracks in a short timespan. When music is crafted with the intention to create viral hits, it usually falls flat artistically. Beer definitely took the time to piece together the lengthy “Life Support,” but there were some tracks that could’ve been left on the cutting room floor in favor of those (such as “Default”) that would have benefited from a little more care.

Beer does succeed, however, in forging her own path. For being in such a popular market, she has established a name for herself as both an artist and an influencer. “Effortlessly” and “Emotional Bruises” exhibit the vast potential Beer has as a vocalist. Lyrically, the album would benefit from further development of its ideas, but this tends to come with experience and practice, so Beer is not too far off course.

“Life Support” suffers from a seemingly tactical debut approach, focusing on pumping out successful singles over crafting album tracks. Because of this, there is a piece of authenticity missing from the record. By no means is the album completely skippable, but it likely won’t capture attention for that long.

The overuse of synthesizers and vocal filters detracts from Beer’s ability to sing well over the tracks. This production decision places more emphasis on electronic elements than Beer’s delivery. The production itself is often basic, and overlaying basic sounds with filtered vocals sets “Life Support” up to fail. If Beer chooses to continue down this path, she should embellish her craft using songs such as “Default” as a model for what strong pieces can transform into. Dropping the synthesizers would allow for Beer’s personality to shine through, as “Life Support” paints her in a vague way without attention to personal detail. Although it’s a manageable debut to listen to, Beer has work to do before she’s ready to ascend past the level of mere virality.