Rebirth, revolution and respite: Fashion predictions for 2021 

With the isolation of 2020, many turned to music for solace. Fortunately, listeners were gifted with album releases from pop singers like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd and rock legends AC/DC. Wrapping up the year was the Christmas Day release of “Whole Lotta Red,” Playboi Carti’s long-awaited album. It received some disappointing reviews (I personally enjoyed it), but its associated vampiric punk aesthetics reflected the 2020 TikTok phenomenon: e-girls (and e-boys).

Fashion and music have always been interconnected, and on an app that emphatically combines sounds and visuals, these teens helped reinvigorated interest in the 1970’s punk aesthetic — dark black clothing, industrial jewelry, bleached hair, painted nails, tattoos and piercings. Though most disregard them for their cringy lip-synced videos, they nevertheless highlight the ’70s as a popular point of reference for fashion today. The decade was revered for its vivacious youth culture focused on social revolution, and I expect the ’70s will continue to influence culture and clothing in 2021. We have already seen e-girls revive trends like platform boots, miniskirts and cropped clothing, and I suspect these will coalesce with the ambitious attire of the new year.

The absoluteness that black and white denotes unsettles many as it reflects binaries. Some see it as an invitation for disruption. There is colorful exploration to be had, and most have already started experimenting. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s first collaborative collection marks an early example from a luxury brand. It featured saturated yet delicate colors paired with standard black and white pieces. Referencing ’70s trends, I predict more colorful pieces and patterns will complement black and white neutral numbers, representing a departure from the standard. Along with ’70s printed designs, I have noticed the arrival of colorful knitwear with intricate patterns, landscapes and famous artwork. These will certainly permeate in 2021 and pair nicely with last year’s relaxed, oversized looks.

The internet was shattered several times in 2020, but in the fashion world, nothing was more radical or rattling than Harry Styles donning a Gucci dress for the cover of Vogue Magazine. While many commended the musician, others begged for the return of “manly men.” Regardless of response, Styles’ Vogue debut demonstrated recent deconstructions of gender binaries in fashion. For years, celebrities like Jaden Smith and Young Thug have worn dresses and skirts, and LGBTQ+ content creators of color established a genderqueer fashion paradigm long ago. Wearing traditionally feminine attire is becoming more widely accepted for men, and many have started dabbling in conventionally feminine forms of self-expression — nail polish, jewelry and long hair. You should expect more of this expressive upheaval in 2021. I have already added a few skirts to my wardrobe, and you might spot a few men rocking dazzling, sultry sundresses in the spring. Fashion will continue to deconstruct gender norms, irrespective of contemptuous opinions.

As much as collaboration and connection was important in 2020, many identities were marginalized. Though large brands offer widely recognizable attire, buyers wanted to express their uniqueness and identity. Do-it-yourself, customization and thrifting became massively popular in early 2020. As stores begin to reopen, I expect these trends to continue as creators sharpen their craft. During lockdown, many turned to web shops; Depop, Poshmark and Etsy were readily visited for their frugal and unique collections, and they are likely to grow even larger in 2021. Out of all my predictions, I guarantee that 2021 will bring bursting creative expression, innovative ideas and, most of all, unapologetic, unrestrained individuality.