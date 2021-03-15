The Tufts Daily

In Photos: Tufts in the pandemic
March 15, 2021

Students quickly pack up after being notified that they must leave their dorms over the weekend on March 12, 2020. (Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily)

 

A London street is pictured by Tufts senior Susan Wang. Due to the pandemic, Wang was stranded in England while studying abroad last spring. (Courtesy Susan Wang)

 

The cleaning supply shelf at CVS is sold out on March 11, 2020. (Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily)

 

Shabbat-to-go bags are distributed to students at the Chabad House on Sept. 4, 2020. (Sarah Goldstein / The Tufts Daily)

 

Tufts students lit the candles in commemoration of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 20, 2020. (Mengqi Irina Wang/ The Tufts Daily)

 

Students use Boomwhackers in lieu of wind instruments during Wind Ensemble on Oct. 7, 2020. (Sarah Goldstein / The Tufts Daily)

 

A Tufts student drops their ballot into a mailbox on Oct. 17, 2020. (Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily)

 

The entrance to the Tufts University COVID-19 testing site at 62R Talbot Ave. is pictured on Nov. 8, 2020. (Lydia Richardson / The Tufts Daily)

 

Students conduct a lab remotely for Intro to Engineering: Engineering in Crises on Nov. 9, 2020. (Sarah Goldstein / The Tufts Daily)

 

A student in isolation at Blakeley Hall is pictured on Feb. 21. (Sarah Goldstein / The Tufts Daily)

 

A student scans in at Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center to pick up food. (Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily)

