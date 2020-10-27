‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ melds history, present

As the straightforward title would suggest, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020) wastes no time diving into the centerpiece of its plot. Faithfully based on the events of the 1968 Democratic National Convention riots and the infamous criminal trial that followed, the film uses the courtroom as a springboard to explore the ethos of ‘60s revolutionary politics — with eerily familiar themes.

The film features an ensemble cast: seven defendants, multiple defense attorneys, prosecutors, FBI agents and a contemptible judge played by Frank Langella, the ostensible antagonist for much of the story. The conflict between the defendants is represented in the film by the conflict of two, Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne) and Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen). Representing different factions of leftist thought during the late ‘60s, the strained allegiance between the two drives the drama.

The story is told in a nonlinear way, with legal depositions interlaced with flashbacks — sometimes even interlaced further with historical footage. The editing in this movie is effective and the fast-paced cuts keep up with Aaron Sorkin’s unrelenting screenplay.

Sorkin’s writing — and to a lesser extent his directing — sets the tone for the movie. The movie is heavily dialogue-driven, and although the cinematography is more than serviceable, there are few shots in this movie that are very memorable. Likewise, the actors succeed in bringing Sorkin’s quips and dramatic monologues to life — but few manage to stand out among the ensemble.

That being said, the narrative remains incredibly compelling, never stagnating. Although the film doesn’t extensively portray the actual riots, it uses vignettes to capture their energy on a smaller scale. Another great series of short scenes takes place at the cheekily-named “conspiracy office,” a hangout spot for the seven defendants that perfectly captures the aesthetics of the counterculture with ironic posters and joints being passed to the defense attorney.

The political themes are also well developed. Going against trumped-up charges of conspiracy and incitement to riot, the defendants argue in defense of democratic institutions, due process and free speech, criticizing the Vietnam War and cultural hegemony. As would be expected, a recurring theme is police brutality and the police state in general. With numerous graphic scenes and inadvertent mirroring of current events, this topic is the most impactful upon watching. This holds especially true for the tragic plotline of Bobby Seale and Fred Hampton, members of the Black Panther Party who face a much more sinister kind of discrimination. Written years ago, the images and themes of the film provide commentary on the difficulty of effecting lasting change.

The movie ends on a more sentimental note, but throughout the runtime the film never tries to push a certain ideology. The defendants are likable, but each also has clear flaws. Rather than trying to paint a good vs. evil characterization, the film presents a surprisingly nuanced representation of a polarizing time — even if some of the radical views of the defendants are tamped down.

Sorkin is one of the more predictable writers in Hollywood, but in “The Trial of the Chicago 7″ he doesn’t fall into the usual traps. The characters provide good laughs, but are not overly quippy to the point of being unbelievable. There’s optimism, but not so much as to be blind to the sobering realities of oppression. If you’re looking for a film where every shot could be a painting, this is not the film for you. However, if you’re looking for a film that challenges your assumptions about American history and humanizes a not-too-distant past, you just might be interested in hearing what these seven misfits have to say.