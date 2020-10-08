Spooktober: Flicks and frights

Picture this: In any other given year, you’re out trick-or-treating or going to a wild party, wearing the costume you threw together with clothes from the thrift store (sexy cowboy is a pretty easy one, considering it only requires that red flannel everyone owns and maybe a hat). You and your group of friends are ready to make the most of Halloween night! And when you get home, you gorge yourself on candy while watching scary movies (unless you’re more of a “Hocus Pocus” (1993) kind of viewer). But wait! What movies should you watch? And where should you go to watch them?

It’s a good question, and since this year’s festivities won’t look similar to previous ones, we’re all probably spending more time inside watching more movies. So, here are 13 movies and television series you should watch this October and where you can stream them.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

Who doesn’t know the words to “This Is Halloween” or recognize Jack Skellington’s lanky figure? Following Jack and the citizens of Halloween Town as they discover — and begin to steal — Christmas from Christmas Town, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” has something for everyone. This stop-motion musical comedy bridges the two holidays perfectly, making it a great watch for those of us who start celebrating Christmas on Nov. 1.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is available on Disney+.

“The Lighthouse” (2019)

“Why’d ye spill yer beans?” says Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) to Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) at a pivotal moment in this insane black and white thriller from Robert Eggers. The film puts two lighthouse keepers on a small island together and watches them go mad, drink a lot and yell gibberish at each other. It’s wonderful. And “The Lighthouse” is just as nautically nightmarish as you might expect, with Eggers detailing how it “[gets] into the folklore of the sea.”

“The Lighthouse” is available on Kanopy through Tufts University.

“Penny Dreadful” (2014–16)

This British-American horror series is some of the best television out there. Featuring a stacked cast — Eva Green, Timothy Dalton, Reeve Carney and Josh Hartnett — and characters from 19th-century Gothic fiction, “Penny Dreadful” entertains everyone from English majors to television bingers. And with only three seasons, the series is in a sweet spot for finishing by the time October ends. Plus, if you didn’t notice, it’s got Eva Green. What more do you need?

“Penny Dreadful” is available on Netflix.

“Coco” (2017)

Looking for a film full of love and warmth that fits the feel of spooky season without feeling very spooky? Here’s “Coco,” a testament to family, love, loss and Pixar’s ability to make a great movie for audiences of all ages. The film follows 12-year-old Miguel, whose trip to the Land of the Dead leads him to connect with his deceased relatives and learn more about his family history. And “Coco” produced “Remember Me,” a hit song that’ll be stuck in your head long after you’ve finished watching (and crying).

“Coco” is available on Disney+.

“Unfriended” (2014)

Perhaps “Unfriended” is a little too on-the-nose and stressful for our Zoom world, but this computer screen supernatural film hits at the heart of what’s so terrifying about the internet and social media. As a group of friends host a Skype call that’s bombed by an unknown user (whom they can’t get rid of), they soon find out that it’s the spirit of a student who’s haunting them.

“Unfriended” is available on Netflix.

“Twitches” (2005)

They’re twins, they’re witches, they’re twitches! The Disney Channel Original Movie starring Tia and Tamera Mowry is an absolutely exceptional watch full of fun and spookiness. “Twitches” follows Camryn and Alex, who were separated at birth and discover that they’re not only related, but also originally from a magical dimension called Coventry. Camryn and Alex must use their magical powers to save themselves and Coventry from the Darkness, an evil entity who killed their father.

“Twitches” is available on Disney+.

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004)

Alfonso Cuarón’s stylish and exciting take on the third book of the franchise is not only the best Harry Potter movie, but it’s also a mature and delicious piece of standalone art. “Prisoner of Azkaban” follows Harry and his friends as they unravel the story of Sirius Black, whose escape from prison casts a grim cloud over Hogwarts and pushes Harry to deep and emotional places. And the film’s visually stunning Gothic atmosphere makes it a great watch as leaves fall and sweater weather begins.

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” is available on Peacock.

“Batman” (1989)

Not exactly a Halloween movie, but it’s about a man wearing a costume and running around fighting a clown, so it’s pretty close. Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson co-star in a story that takes place in Tim Burton’s steampunk version of Gotham. It’s a certainly more gothic and kooky coloring of the iconic characters, and with plenty of exciting moments and iconic performances, “Batman” deserves your attention this month.

“Us” (2019)

Plenty of audiences know Jordan Peele’s now iconic and trendsetting directorial debut “Get Out” (2017) and should know “Us,” his terrifying film about Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o) and her family as they face a set of doppelgängers called the Tethered. There’s plenty to read into when watching the film, its characters and their Tethered; indeed, we spend much of “Us” trying to piece together just how the Tethered exist and what Adelaide’s role in the larger plot is. “Us” is certainly an October watch that’ll have you thinking — and double-checking under your bed at night — for weeks to come.

“Us” is available on HBO Now.

“American Horror Story” seasons 1 through 3: “Murder House,” “Asylum” and “Coven” (2011–14)

Now entering production for its 10th season, it might be easy to forget just how groundbreaking “American Horror Story” was when it began. “Murder House” and “Asylum” put some of the most talented actors — Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Zachary Quinto, Chloe Sevigny and Frances Conroy — into television’s most deranged, sensational and horrifying stories. “Coven” too was innovative, giving us Lange’s iconic Fiona Goode and a world of witchcraft. All three seasons are pleasurable re-watches and provide varying levels of horror and gore.

“American Horror Story” is available on Netflix.

“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (1974)

There are plenty of terrifying classics to get viewers into the Halloween season, like “The Thing” (1982) and “Scream” (1996), but “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” tells a story full of shock and gore about a group of friends who face cannibals on their way to an old family homestead. It’s a wild movie full of interesting camerawork; little compares to the close-up shots of Sally’s fearful eyes in the dinner scene.

“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

“Ready or Not” (2019)

Samara Weaving leads this horror-comedy about a bride whose wealthy in-laws hunt her down to fulfill a wedding night ritual with Satan. Yes, it’s as crazy as it sounds. And Weaving goes through all of it with witty one-liners and strong survival tactics. Full of blood and plenty of funny moments, “Ready or Not” takes meeting the in-laws to a whole new level. “Ready or Not” is available on Hulu.