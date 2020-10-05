The Tufts Daily

The Tufts Daily
Photos on the hill — Week of Oct. 5
October 5, 2020
Carmichael Hall is pictured on Sept. 6. Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily
Students are pictured on the Residential Quad on Aug. 8. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
A sign that reads, “Practice physical distancing” is pictured on President’s Lawn on Sept. 6. Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily
A student is pictured reading on President’s Lawn on Sept. 20. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
A student is pictured on Tisch Roof on Sept. 20. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Roses are pictured on Professors Row on Sept. 24. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Colorful trees near Carmichael Hall are pictured against a blue sky on Sept. 26. Zoe Garderet / The Tufts Daily
Dahlia flowers are pictured in the Tufts Student and Community Garden on Sep 27. Lydia Richardson / The Tufts Daily
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY.