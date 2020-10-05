T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
The Print Edition
About
Contact
Advertise
Donate
COVID-19
News
Features
Arts
Columns
Investigative
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Sports
Audio
The Rewind
Love Is Dead at Tufts
Take Town
A Blight on the Hill
Photos on the hill — Week of Oct. 5
Tufts Daily Photo Staff
October 5, 2020
Carmichael Hall is pictured on Sept. 6.
Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily
Students are pictured on the Residential Quad on Aug. 8. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
A sign that reads, “Practice physical distancing” is pictured on President’s Lawn on Sept. 6. Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily
A student is pictured reading on President’s Lawn on Sept. 20. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
A student is pictured on Tisch Roof on Sept. 20. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Roses are pictured on Professors Row on Sept. 24. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Colorful trees near Carmichael Hall are pictured against a blue sky on Sept. 26. Zoe Garderet / The Tufts Daily
Dahlia flowers are pictured in the Tufts Student and Community Garden on Sep 27. Lydia Richardson / The Tufts Daily
Top This Week
Tufts announces new Thanksgiving policy, will not allow students who travel for the break to return
Madeleine Aitken
October 2, 2020
Demonstrators protest Confucius Institute at Tufts, claim it advances Chinese government's agenda
Sara Renkert
and
Alexander Thompson
October 2, 2020
Monaco, administrators address COVID-19 concerns, spring plans in virtual town hall
Alexander Thompson
September 28, 2020
Tufts experiencing lower than expected COVID-19 infections
Anton Shenk
September 21, 2020
Wonder Women: Christen Press
Nicole Setow
September 30, 2020
Trending
Editorial: Tufts, prioritize community among first-year and transfer students
Tufts Daily
October 5, 2020
Student performance groups move forward despite COVID-19 obstacles
Madeleine Aitken
October 5, 2020
Demonstrators protest Confucius Institute at Tufts, claim it advances Chinese government's agenda
Sara Renkert
and
Alexander Thompson
October 2, 2020
Tufts announces new Thanksgiving policy, will not allow students who travel for the break to return
Madeleine Aitken
October 2, 2020
Career Center launches Career Communities program to support students in specific career paths
Alejandra Carrillo
October 5, 2020
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Join us!
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Online Classifieds