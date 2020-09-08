Photos from the summer

Sand dunes in Alamosa, CO at sunset on Sept. 2. Mengqi Irina Wang / The Tufts Daily

Here’s what Tufts Daily photographers were up to this summer. Mengqi Irina Wang photographed sand dunes in Alamosa, CO on Sept. 2. Mengqi Irina Wang / The Tufts Daily A man is pictured by the Charles River in Boston, MA on Aug. 3. Mengqi IrinaWang / The Tufts Daily A street in Boston, MA is pictured on June 14. Mengqi Irina Wang / The Tufts Daily Nicole Garay captured the night sky over Petersham, MA on Aug. 13. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily A full moon is pictured shining onto Markey Beach on Matinicus Island, ME on Sept. 1. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily The Boston skyline is pictured by the Charles River on June 3. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily Aidan Chang photographed an eclectic camping spot at La Jolla Beach Camp in Ensenada, Mexico on Aug. 21. Aidan Chang / The Tufts Daily Lake Hollywood Reservoir is pictured on the morning of Aug. 9. Aidan Chang / The Tufts Daily