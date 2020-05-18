T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
The Print Edition
Contact
Advertise
About
Donate
COVID-19
News
Features
Arts
Columns
Investigative
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial
Sports
Audio
The Rewind
Love Is Dead at Tufts
Take Town
A Blight on the Hill
Top photos of the year
Nicole Garay
May 18, 2020
Former congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks at a Town Hall hosted by the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life on Sept. 5, 2019.
Alexis Serino / The Tufts Daily
Medford City Hall is pictured on Sept. 16, 2019. Alexander Thompson / The Tufts Daily
The Science and Engineering Complex is pictured on Sept. 18, 2019.
Sophia Elia / The Tufts Daily
Protestors cross the street to City Hall Plaza to join the Boston climate strike on Sept. 20, 2019. Connor Dale / The Tufts Daily
Local resident Patrick Clerkin hosts his show “Man V Mob Radio” in Curtis Hall on Nov. 4, 2019. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Students gather to show their support for survivors of sexual assault during “Take back the night,” an event organized by Action for Sexual Assault Prevention on the Tisch Library roof on Nov. 5, 2019. Mengqi Irina Wang / The Tufts Daily
University President Anthony Monaco leads the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life’s new space in Barnum Hall on Jan. 24.
Stephanie Rifkin / The Tufts Daily
Students are pictured participating in yoga, one of the activities held during the Drawing Marathon at the SMFA on Feb. 20. Aidan Chang / The Tufts Daily
Students partake in various international cuisines at the Alumnae Lounge for the Parade of Nations Food Festival on March 1. Sophie Elia / The Tufts Daily
Cyntoia Brown-Long talks about criminal justice reform in Breed Memorial Hall on March 5. Mengqi Irina Wang / The Tufts Daily
Students sit outside on President’s Lawn and enjoy the nice weather on March 9.
Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Students get off the shuttle bus at Logan International Airport on March 13, a few days after the university’s announcement that classes would resume online after spring break. Alexander Thompson / The Tufts Daily
A blossoming tree is pictured in front of Carmichael Hall on April 25.
Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Top This Week
Why you should be playing 'Star Wars: Battlefront II'
Alex Viveros
April 21, 2020
Op-ed: An open letter to the administration
Elizabeth Ammons
,
Amahl Bishara
,
Ken Garden
,
Soha Hassoun
,
Ray Jackendoff
,
Richard Jankowsky
,
Paul Joseph
,
Gary Leupp
,
John Lurz
,
Kris Manjapra
,
Steven Marrone
,
Helen Marrow
,
John McDonald
,
Noe Montez
,
H. Adlai Murdoch
,
Sarah Pinto
,
Kamran Rastegar
,
Nadim Rouhana
,
Modhumita Roy
,
Rosalind Shaw
,
Joseph Walser
and
Adriana Zavala
June 1, 2020
Editorial: Tufts must take action to support black students
Tufts Daily
June 7, 2020
Q&A: Monaco outlines possible return in fall, reflects on turbulent year
Robert Kaplan
and
Austin Clementi
May 17, 2020
Kota the Friend discusses 'Everything' and everything else
Tuna Margalit
and
Geoff Tobia Jr.
May 18, 2020
Trending
Misrepresentation of the Trustee luncheon
Tufts Daily
April 1, 2002
Why you should be playing 'Star Wars: Battlefront II'
Alex Viveros
April 21, 2020
Editorial: Tufts must take action to support black students
Tufts Daily
June 7, 2020
Op-ed: An open letter to the administration
Elizabeth Ammons
,
Amahl Bishara
,
Ken Garden
,
Soha Hassoun
,
Ray Jackendoff
,
Richard Jankowsky
,
Paul Joseph
,
Gary Leupp
,
John Lurz
,
Kris Manjapra
,
Steven Marrone
,
Helen Marrow
,
John McDonald
,
Noe Montez
,
H. Adlai Murdoch
,
Sarah Pinto
,
Kamran Rastegar
,
Nadim Rouhana
,
Modhumita Roy
,
Rosalind Shaw
,
Joseph Walser
and
Adriana Zavala
June 1, 2020
Q&A: Monaco outlines possible return in fall, reflects on turbulent year
Robert Kaplan
and
Austin Clementi
May 17, 2020
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Online Classifieds