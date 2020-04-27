Photos: A campus without students

T
he
T
ufts
D
aily
The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Nicole Garay
April 27, 2020
The Academic Quad is pictured on April 25.
Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
A sign announcing the closure of Tufts Athletics fields due to social distancing guidelines is pictured on a fence near the Ellis Oval/Zimman Field on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The Pearson Chemistry Lab is pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Talbot Avenue is pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Blossoming trees are pictured outside the Tufts Bookstore on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Tisch Library is pictured from the President’s Lawn on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Daffodils are pictured on the Tisch Library roof on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The cannon is pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Goddard Chapel is pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Flowers are pictured by the Memorial Steps on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Anderson Hall is pictured from the Memorial Steps on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The intersection between Boston Avenue and College Avenue is pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Blossoming trees are pictured outside Bendetson Hall on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
A blossoming tree is pictured by the Academic Quad on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The Academic Quad is pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
West Hall is pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Carmichael Hall is pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Flowers are pictured by the Voute Tennis Courts on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The Voute Tennis Courts are pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The gate to the President’s Lawn is pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
The Mayer Campus Center is pictured on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
Two rabbits are pictured outside Fung House on April 25. Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily
