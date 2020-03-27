Books to read while you self-quarantine

These are troubling times indeed, as surely none of us need reminding — we’re told everyday that the pandemic is guaranteed to grow worse before it gets better, and the uncertainty of the future ahead makes it feel like everything is spiraling out of control. It’s too easy to feel static while trapped inside, but one way to counteract the mind-numbing boredom is to read. The following titles are especially fitting, seeing as they are threaded with a sense of paranoia that’s reminiscent of the climate in our current, quasi-apocalyptic landscape. Most importantly, they are all lessons in resilience that provide some much-needed encouragement in the face of adversity.

As always, stay safe, consider the safety of people around you and consider taking a look at the titles below, whether that is through e-book or e-reader. After all, we could all use a quarantine buddy, and what better company than a book? (No social distancing required).

Gold Fame Citrus (2015) by Claire Vaye Watkins — Fiction

Thanks to Watkins’ marvelous prose, it’s easy to lose yourself in the vibrant, sun-baked landscape she has created. Set sometime in the near future, the country is ravaged by drought, and this novel follows one woman’s journey to find not just the water, but herself. It is a story of love, loss and the strength required to navigate an unfamiliar landscape full of obstacles. Watkins has a knack for language, and her various honors, among them a Guggenheim Fellowship, reflect that. Allow the writing to carry you away from our present reality; you might even find yourself relating to the struggles faced here.

Crystal Eaters (2014) by Shane Jones — Fiction

Jones’ unconventionally simplistic writing style is highly effective here. While a world powered by the energy of crystals might sound magical, combine that with an energy crisis, overcrowding and a faulty prison system, and it bears eerie resemblance to our own. This story is told through the eyes of a girl who intends to restore her sick mother’s crystal count and, in turn, her health. In a way, this book mirrors our current situation, where illness and destruction also run rampant; but hopefully we can all find inspiration in this heroine, who forges ahead despite the trying circumstances.

Ziggurat (2010) by Peter Balakian — Poetry

Balakian’s collection might not be a work of fiction, but it is just as effective at telling a story. His poems implement a dry, cutting tone that makes for an endlessly entertaining read. His works navigate the rubble of fallen civilizations, reverberating with loss and the lingering effects of 9/11, another harrowing time in American history. Drawing on real experiences, Balakian’s poetry proves that we are able to move past anything, even the most paralyzing of tragedies, and this is energy that we should mirror in our current state.

The Blazing World (2014) by Siri Hustvedt — Fiction

This winner of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for fiction provides somewhat of a return to normality, in the story of a female artist struggling to make a name for herself in a male-dominated industry. Her strife mirrors the frustration many of us feel currently at not being able to advance our careers; however, despite the challenges, the novel’s protagonist pushes ahead and comes up with ingenious solutions to have her work seen, even though her actions may have some nasty consequences.

The Incarnations (2014) by Susan Barker — Fiction

Barker’s rich, detailed prose carries readers throughout history, from the time of the Tang Dynasty to the rule of Mao. When a Beijing taxi driver starts receiving anonymous letters describing his past lives, or “incarnations,” he learns more about himself than he could have ever imagined. Besides having an identity crisis, he must also navigate a tricky relationship with his wife and young daughter. While this story is certainly complex, let it serve primarily as a reminder to seek truth at all costs — a message that is especially pertinent in this age of digital misinformation.