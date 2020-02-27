Oldies But Goodies: ‘Are You Experienced’

Even if they are mostly unfamiliar with his music, when people hear the name Jimi Hendrix, most can immediately recall that he is a famous guitarist. And that is fair, as he is undoubtedly on the short list of candidates for the unofficial title of “greatest guitarist ever.” But even that is selling Jimi Hendrix’s musical career short: he completely redefined the arbitrary genre of “rock,” starting with his band’s first album, “Are You Experienced.”

The album immediately launched The Jimi Hendrix Experience — comprised of the man himself, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding — into the mainstream with its release in 1967. In a year where several noteworthy groups such as The Beatles and The Doors released seminal albums, “Are You Experienced” stood alone for its impressive variety across a whopping 17 tracks.

The album’s first track, “Purple Haze,” sets a high standard for the rest of the record. It is not hard to see how this song became a staple for any classic rock radio station, as the song’s electrifying opening guitar riff will stick with you for days. As with many of the other tracks on the album, the lyrics are intentionally ambiguous, which suits the psychedelic frenzy of the instruments in this song quite well. Fans of “Purple Haze” will most assuredly appreciate the other frenetic tracks on the album, including “I Don’t Live Today” and “Fire.”

But what makes “Are You Experienced” even more special is its unique blend of high-speed songs with more mellow, sentimental ones. “The Wind Cries Mary” shines out of that latter group for its contemplative lyrics and simple, balladic structure. It provides a nice contrast to the songs at its bookends and exhibits Hendrix’s all-around musical talent in that he does not need to be jamming out on his guitar to make a meaningful piece of music.

Another song to listen to on the album is “Third Stone From The Sun,” which is memorable for its exceptional instrumentation across two distinguishable sections. There are no true lyrics to the song, as that would take away from what I consider to be Hendrix’s most impressive guitar play on the album.

Sadly, Jimi Hendrix passed away at the young and seemingly cursed age of 27 in 1970. Operating within that context, the brilliance of “Are You Experienced” almost makes his death even more tragic, as one can only imagine where his career may have led next. That said, we as an audience should not only think of what could have been; we should instead appreciate the metaphorical heights he reached in so little time. Clearly, as mentioned briefly above, the album not only highlights how talented Hendrix was as a guitarist, but it also displays his impeccable versatility and undeniable chops as a songwriter and vocalist. Yes, the world was deprived of more albums from The Jimi Hendrix Experience, but that should not prevent us from enjoying the nearly flawless “Are You Experienced.”