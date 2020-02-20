Oldies But Goodies: “American Beauty” by Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead certainly built up a rather controversial reputation in its 30-year run. When thinking about the band, people tend to think of two things: it has a loyal, almost cult-like following known to many as ‘Dead Heads,’ and many people experimented with psychedelic drugs at its concerts. But what is often lost in discussions regarding the band is the music itself, which can touch everyone’s soul in one way or another if you keep an open mind.

While the band’s live albums are undoubtedly filled with some of its best songs, if you are looking to start exploring the band, I would suggest that you look no farther than its fifth studio album, “American Beauty” (1970). It is arguably the band’s finest studio record with songs that went on to become fixtures of its live sets for decades. More broadly, the album transcends any one genre, as it draws on folk, rock, bluegrass and country influences, all of which blend together to form a unique and beautiful sound.

The first track, “Box of Rain,” sets the tone and does not disappoint. The harmony of their voices — namely Phil Lesh, who is the lead vocalist, as well as Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia — is simply impeccable. As with many of the other songs on the album, “Box of Rain” is not overly cheerful nor is it deliberately somber; it is realistic about the pain and struggle that comes along in life, but it also provides listeners with an endless number of quotes to help look on the bright side. As Lesh sings himself, “A box of rain will ease the pain and love will see you through.”

Another great track from the first side of the album is “Sugar Magnolia.” With an unforgettable chorus and a steady guitar riff, it is easily the most upbeat song on the album. Bob Weir — the song’s lead vocalist — describes both a woman he admires and the wonders of nature in crafting a paradise of sorts for the listener. While the lyrics are by no means groundbreaking, they make you want to explore and enjoy the subtler beauties in nature.

Furthermore, the seventh track “Brokedown Palace,” flows incredibly well in the context of the album and truly captures the essence of the work as a whole, as it is filled with picturesque harmonies and vague but memorable lyrics. The song seems to discuss the pain that comes with loss and growth in life, but it never does so in a transparent manner, which is quite refreshing, as the song can mean something different each time you listen.

As a whole, “American Beauty” can bring optimism to anyone’s life with uplifting, introspective lyrics and soothing acoustic guitar solos. The band had a knack for walking the fine line between stark realism and excessive optimism, and with that came rich, meaningful music. While the Grateful Dead is not everyone’s cup of tea, I believe that many listeners can look past its reputation and appreciate “American Beauty” for what it is.