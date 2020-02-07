‘Spinning Out’ intrigues both on, off ice

“Spinning Out” (2020) appears on the surface to be a drama about a talented figure skater’s fall from grace after an injury. However, as the episodes unfold, the audience is exposed to the complexities of the main character, Kat Baker’s (Kaya Scodelario) life, from a difficult family situation to her experience with bipolar disorder.

A tragic fall in competition leaves Kat terrified to attempt the daring moves she used to do. Subsequently, she fails her exam to be a coach when she cannot land a jump, and it seems like her skating career may be finished. Her hopes are eventually rekindled when she has the chance to become a pair skater with Justin Davis (Evan Roderick), her eventual love interest. With the coaching of Dasha Fedorova (Svetlana Efremova), Kat and Justin find success during competition season. While the plotline of Kat’s skating career is interesting and is what moves the show along, it does not really do anything to connect the audience to Kat. On the ice, Kat is known for deep, intense stares and is so talented that she does not feel relatable. It’s the storylines off the ice that reveal the character’s depth.

Kat’s relationship with her half-sister, Serena Baker (Willow Shields), is one of the first indicators of her complex life. While Kat and her sister are very close, there is clearly competition between the two. This rivalry is intensified by the fact that while Kat is fading in the skating world, Serena is seen as a rising star. The sisters’ rocky relationship is clear as early as the first episode, when Serena goes from asking for Kat’s protection when their mother forces Serena to excessively work out to then accusing Kat of being jealous and not having control over her bipolar disorder. The relatable storyline of the sister’s relationship was one of the high points of the series, in large part due to the actresses’ strong performances. While Serena’s character enjoyed other storylines as well, most notably those exploring her relationship with her father and doctor, it would have been interesting to learn even more about her.

Another family member playing a prominent role in the series is Kat’s mother, Carol Baker (January Jones). Both Kat and Carol have bipolar disorder, and the difficulties that this sometimes causes for the family are heavily explored. For most of the season, it seems as though when one of them was healthy, the other one was struggling, giving audiences a constant examination of mental health within its 10 episodes. The show succeeded in displaying both how bipolar disorder affects the individual and how it can affect the people closest to them. January Jones did an excellent job connecting the audience to Carol as her character goes from being highly unlikeable to someone to root for.

Outside of her family, Kat relies heavily on two fellow skaters, Jenn Yu (Amanda Zhou) and Justin. At the start of the season, Jenn is often Kat’s respite from her difficult family situation. Their friendship is tested at some points in the season, but they always seem to come out stronger. In many ways, Jenn contrasts with Serena and when one is in a fight with Kat, the other is who Kat leans on. This contrast comes to a head in the final episode when it is revealed that both girls have been in a relationship with Dr. Parker (Charlie Hewson).

Kat’s relationship with Justin is another one of the high points of the show. Even when they are angry with each other, the tension between them is palpable and it is clear that they are destined for each other. This added a romantic element on top of the many other layers of the show (comeback story, mental illness and complex family issues). Justin’s evolution throughout the show, in large part due to his relationship with Kat, is a particular focus of the series, and for good reason. Although somewhat predictable, it was a welcomed happy note in episodes where many of the other characters were struggling.

While the strength of the cast and depth of the characters was what made the show engaging, it also made it so that the audience did not get to follow up with different characters. The short season and many simultaneous storylines prevented the audience from being able to dive deeper into the lives of characters like Fedorova and Marcus Holmes (Mitchell Edwards). It seems like just enough information about these characters is given to draw the audience in, but not enough is given to let the audience reach a conclusion. These loose ends are why it is especially disappointing that Netflix is not renewing the show for a second season. Additionally, while it was pleasant for the audience, the ending was somewhat too idealistic since it seemed that most things were neatly tied up.

“Spinning Out” had many of the same attributes as other great sports-centered TV shows, yet it had another layer that made it more compelling for people that do not care about figure skating. It ended on a relatively high note for all the characters and their relationships, which somewhat helps the pain of knowing that there will be no new season.