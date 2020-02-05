Oscars predictions: What should win, will win, was snubbed, doesn’t belong

With the 92nd Academy Awards just around the corner on Feb. 9, the Tufts Daily Arts & Living team threw together some predictions for the film industry’s biggest night of the year. Each editor took the five categories that gave them most intrigue and picked who should win, who will win, who got snubbed and who doesn’t belong in the category.

Stay tuned for more Oscars coverage throughout the week, including a video preview to be released before Sunday night.

Chris Panella

Best Picture

Should win: “Little Women”

Will win: “1917”

Doesn’t belong here: “Joker”

Snubbed from the category: “Hustlers”

Best Director

Should win: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Will win: Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Doesn’t belong here: Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Snubbed from the category: Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Kasi Lemmons (“Harriet”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Should win: “Little Women”

Will win: “Little Women”

Doesn’t belong here: “Joker”

Snubbed from the category: “Hustlers”

Best Original Screenplay

Should win: “Parasite”

Will win: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Doesn’t belong here: “1917”

Snubbed from the category: “The Farewell“

Best Cinematography

Should win: “The Lighthouse”

Will win: “1917”

Doesn’t belong here: “Joker”

Snubbed from the category: “Little Women”

Stephanie Hoechst

Best Picture

Should win: “Little Women”

Will win: “Parasite”

Doesn’t belong here: “Ford v Ferrari”

Snubbed from the category: “The Lighthouse”

Best Actor

Should win: Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Will win: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Doesn’t belong here: Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Snubbed from the category: Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”)

Best Actress

Should win: Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Will win: Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Doesn’t belong here: Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Snubbed from the category: Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Best Supporting Actress

Should win: Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Will win: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Doesn’t belong here: Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Snubbed from the category: Laura Dern (“Little Women”)

Best Supporting Actor

Should win: Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Will win: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Doesn’t belong here: Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Snubbed from the category: Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”)

Danny Klain

Best Picture

Should win: “Parasite“

Will win: “1917“

Doesn’t belong here: “Jojo Rabbit“

Snubbed from category: “The Farewell“

Best Director

Should win: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite“)

Will win: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Doesn’t belong here: Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Snubbed from the category: Pedro Almodóvar (“Pain and Glory”)

Best Actor

Should win: Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Will win: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Doesn’t belong here: Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Snubbed from the category: Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”)

Best Actress

Should win: Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Will win: Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Doesn’t belong here: Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Snubbed from the category: Florence Pugh (“Midsommar”)

Best Cinematography

Should win: Robert Richardson (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Will win: Roger Deakins (“1917”)

Doesn’t belong here: Lawrence Sher (“Joker”)

Snubbed from the category: Hong Kyung-pyo (“Parasite”)

Ryan Eggers

Best Picture

Should win: “Parasite”

Will win: “Parasite“

Doesn’t belong here: “Joker“

Snubbed from category: “Uncut Gems“

Best Director

Should win: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Will win: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Doesn’t belong here: Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Snubbed from the category: Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Best Actor

Should win: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Will win: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Doesn’t belong here: Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Snubbed from the category: Robert de Niro (“The Irishman”)

Best Actress

Should win: Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Will win: Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Doesn’t belong here: Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Snubbed from the category: Florence Pugh (“Midsommar”)

Best Cinematography

Should win: Roger Deakins (“1917”)

Will win: Roger Deakins (“1917”)

Doesn’t belong here: Lawrence Sher (“Joker”)

Snubbed from the category: Steve Yedlin (“Knives Out”)

Sam Heyman

Best Actor

Should win: Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Will win: Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Doesn’t belong here: Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Snubbed from the category: Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Should win: “Little Women”

Will win: “Little Women”

Doesn’t belong here: “Joker”

Snubbed from the category: “Hustlers”

Best Director

Should win: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Will win: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Doesn’t belong here: Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Snubbed from the category: Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Best Picture

Should win: “Parasite”

Will win: “Parasite“

Doesn’t belong here: “Joker“

Snubbed from the category: “Uncut Gems“

Best Visual Effects

Should win: “Avengers: Endgame”

Will win: “The Lion King”

Doesn’t belong here: “The Irishman”

Snubbed from the category: “Ad Astra”