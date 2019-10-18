The Biebers’ wedding is a fashion affair to remember

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding at the end of September was much more than just nuptials. Despite being married in a private ceremony at a New York City courthouse last fall, the Biebers waited over a year to hold an official wedding. The event took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on Sept. 30. Not only was the guest list compiled of A-listers like Usher, Jaden Smith and many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but the event itself was a fashion spectacle. Everyone in attendance seemed to be pulling out their best looks. Most notable was, of course, Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress, or in fact, all three dresses she wore throughout the night.

For the actual ceremony, Hailey wore a custom gown designed by Off-White’s creative director, Virgil Abloh, who also happens to be a friend of the bride and groom. The off-the-shoulder neckline paired beautifully with the fitted bodice and long sleeves. This style, similar to the jumpsuit Virgil designed for Kendall Jenner at the 2018 Met Gala, was elegant, classy and complemented Hailey’s youthfulness. The floral embellishments, sheer paneling and bustier detail of the top added the perfect touches, while the neverending train and veil further dramatized her look. Finally, and perhaps most notably, the end of the veil was finished with the classic ending of marriage vows: “Till death do us part.” A true Virgil design is not complete without his iconic quotations.

Hailey’s second dress of the night, a custom Vera Wang design, was perfectly paired with a pair of custom white Nike Air Force 1’s. This mix of girliness and edginess parallels Hailey’s personality and everyday style. Wang’s dress was long and silky with drapey asymmetrical straps, while the classic kicks adorned Hailey’s feet. The last dress, a Ralph & Russo creation, was detailed with ruching silk, a deep side slit and a classy, high neckline. Hailey completed the look with a middle-parted, messy low bun, Jimmy Choo heels and simple Tiffany & Co. jewels. Each of Hailey’s three dresses reflected her personal style and her young age but also displayed a sense of womanhood and sophistication. Following the ceremony and via Instagram posts, the couple revealed their wedding bands. Both Justin and Hailey sported 18-karat gold Tiffany and Co. rings, both of Hailey’s lined with diamonds. Justin’s look would not be complete without the Audemars Piguet watch he gifted himself for the wedding or the pair of grills he wore all night. Hailey and Justin continue to maintain their reputation as one of the most stylish couples and individuals in the game.

While none of the guests could have outshined Hailey’s multiple outfit changes, a few looks especially stood out. To begin, Kylie Jenner showed up to the wedding in a stunning cut-out, gold foil gown by J’Aton Couture, an Australian label. Jenner received high praise from her fans over the striking dress, while others viewed her fashion choice as too revealing for a wedding — but would anything else ever be expected from the 22-year-old billionaire? Nothing Kylie Jenner wears is ever complete without accessories, which in this case included a crystal Judith Leiber butterfly purse, strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals and a butterfly hairpin. Now, of course, there’s no Kylie Jenner without Kendall Jenner. For the wedding, Kendall Jenner opted for a long, green crushed velvet ensemble complete with a sparkling rhinestone Alexander Wang chain mesh purse and a crimped middle-parted hairstyle. Aside from the Jenner sisters, singer Justine Skye sported a silky, burgundy one-shoulder dress, while supermodel Joan Smalls looked stunning in a simple strappy black dress and black pointy-toe pumps.

Regardless of the fashion, the love that Hailey and Justin seem to share for one another is notable. The Biebers’ wedding was an affair to remember.