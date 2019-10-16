Rachel Bloom impresses at Chevalier Theatre

Rachel Bloom dazzled audiences in her “What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now?” tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford on Oct. 12. Bloom is best known for co-creating, executive producing and starring in the CW and Netflix musical dramedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (2015–19), for which she won a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Award and most recently, an Emmy award. She is also known for her voice work in movies like “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (2019) and the upcoming “Trolls World Tour,” (2020) and various online skits posted on her YouTube channel, racheldoessstuff.

Bloom, who specializes in musical comedy, performed many fan favorite songs from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” including “A Diagnosis” and “Sexy French Depression,” alongside original songs never featured on the show like her viral hit, “Jazz Fever.” Her bold and brassy voice stood out in her delightfully witty songs, and her dance moves were seriously impressive, especially for a woman who recently announced she is approximately four months pregnant.

The show was certainly geared to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fans — Bloom even said, “This show is not for you,” to members of the audience who had never seen the television series — but her charisma made it impossible not to love her, whether or not you were a long-term fan before the show.

Beyond the songs, Bloom’s stand-up bits were also extremely entertaining. From her confusion about how young pop stars are nowadays to her rants about how she is a horrible wife and her complaints about the pains of pregnancy, it was impossible not to laugh. The format of the show was very loose with very little linking each of these sections, yet her infectious joy had the audience following along with no issues. The one consistent link between all of her routines was her unflinching honesty. She did not shy away from heavy topics like religion, sexism and mental health; rather, she faced these issues in a way that was somehow both cynical and accepting. Her set seemed polished without seeming overly rehearsed, as she embraced improvisation when unexpected moments came along, like when a fan threw a bra onto the stage. Along with her witty humor, she was not afraid to resort to classic physical comedy, miming how her husband puts on sunscreen in a way that had the audience roaring.

Opening up the show was fellow “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” alum Danny Jolles, who has been friends with Bloom for almost 15 years after appearing together in multiple online sketches and live shows with the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City. Jolles performed a series of bits about relationships, self-image and Disney movies. He was also fantastic, earning immense applause during a routine about overprotective boyfriends when he said, “You date her. You don’t own her.” Jolles appeared again during Bloom’s segment to help her out with some bits, including another fan-favorite song from the television series “The Math of Love Triangles.”

Overall, the show was a hit. Bloom phenomenally combined her dirty, brutally honest sense of humor with her charming and mischievous personality, taking the audience on an exhilarating ride. Her routine was cynical, yet uplifting, and distinct, yet universally relatable. Her infectious joy made the two-hour show fly by quickly, and left audiences humming a tune on their ways out.

Rachel Bloom’s “What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now?” tour will continue in Dallas, Texas, at the Majestic Theatre on Oct. 23 and then will finish up on Nov. 21 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colo.