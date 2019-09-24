Ten films to look forward to for the remainder of 2019

With only a few months left in 2019, many of the year’s most anticipated films are soon to arrive. It may feel like 2019 has been quite long — it’s hard to believe Jordan Peele’s “Us” (2019) came out in March — but there are plenty of exciting releases to help close out the year.

So far, September has seen the release of “IT Chapter Two” (2019) (a film that’s scary but far too long), the box office bomb “The Goldfinch” (2019), the fantastic “Hustlers” (2019) (give Jennifer Lopez the Oscar!), “Downton Abbey” (2019) and “Ad Astra” (2019). Still to come are “Judy” (2019) and “The Death of Dick Long” (2019).

Beyond September, here are 10 films to look forward to for the rest of 2019.

October

“Parasite” (2019)

The Palme d’Or winner and South Korean entry for the Best International Feature Film at the upcoming Oscars, “Parasite” tells the story of a family of con artists and the rich family they scam. It’s a timely topic — the film focuses on economic inequality with both lovable humor and gruesome darkness. Critics are praising “Parasite,” and it seems as though it might just be one of the best films of the year.

Release date: Oct. 11

“Jojo Rabbit” (2019)

The Taika Waititi dark comedy “Jojo Rabbit” follows a boy, Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), in Nazi Germany who discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. To add to it all, the boy has Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi) as an imaginary friend. While the film won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, “Jojo Rabbit” is still certainly set to be divisive.

Release date: Oct. 18

“The Lighthouse” (2019)

Black-and-white, a creepy relationship between Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson and a slow descent into madness. What more could any filmgoer want? “The Lighthouse” follows two lighthouse keepers who begin to question their sanity and how long they’ve been at the lighthouse. Yes, that’s the plot, and it’s wonderful. Expect this terrifying film to earn award buzz for Dafoe and Pattinson.

Release date: Oct. 18

November

“Ford v Ferrari” (2019)

Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari” is about the real-life racing rivalry between the two automakers. Expected to have fantastic performances and blood-pumping racing scenes, the film could secure a nice spot in awards season, especially for Damon and Bale. And sure, a racing film might not be for everyone — especially those who find their Lyft based on paint color — but “Ford v. Ferrari”’s dynamic leads will make up for any disinterest.

Release date: Nov. 15

“Frozen II” (2019)

The sequel to the wildly popular “Frozen” (2013) brings back everyone’s favorite ice queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) and her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) to go on a new journey, this time to discover the source of Elsa’s powers. “Frozen II” is certainly set to be a gorgeously-animated holiday favorite for families everywhere, but it might just be more than that. The film’s potential to explore deeper mythology and new regions might just make “Frozen II” a big hit.

Release date: Nov. 22

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019)

With Tom Hanks at the helm, a film can’t go wrong. Almost certainly an awards season favorite, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” follows journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) who profiles Fred Rogers (Hanks), the beloved personality behind “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” (1968–2001). Expect the film to be fulfilling, emotional, nostalgic and thoroughly satisfying.

Release date: Nov. 22

“Knives Out” (2019)

Thank goodness for Rian Johnson, whose exciting whodunit “Knives Out” is set to play with the classic murder mystery genre, adding some marquee actors as members of a large family whose patriarch (Christopher Plummer) is found dead during his birthday party. From Daniel Craig and Chris Evans to Jamie Lee Curtis and Toni Collette, “Knives Out” will undoubtedly be one of the best ensemble films in years.

Release date: Nov. 27

December

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019)

Closing out a nine-film, four-decade-old saga seems impossible, but J.J. Abrams is preparing to make “The Rise of Skywalker” a fantastic, nostalgic and spectacular conclusion. With plenty of lovable characters, like the powerful Rey (Daisy Ridley) and conflicted Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the ninth episode of the Skywalker saga will be the most emotional and definitive film of the year for fans everywhere. Let’s not forget the addition of unused footage of the late, great Carrie Fisher that will surely leave no eye dry.

Release date: Dec. 20

“Uncut Gems” (2019)

Starring Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” follows a mess of a New York City jeweler and gambler who balances his work at the jewel shop and his bad habits with his personal life — including his wife Dinah (Idina Menzel) and an affair with Julia (Julia Fox), who works at his shop. While expected to be crazy and spectacular, as only Adam Sandler can do, “Uncut Gems” will aim for the extra mile to make its characters feel human and relatable, even if they don’t seem it just yet.

Release date: Dec. 25

“Little Women” (2019)

With Director Greta Gerwig and actors Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Florence Pugh, “Little Women” is simply set for success and will most likely be one of the most popular and exciting releases of the season. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s evergreen novel, “Little Women” follows the March sisters and all their drama — boys, family, writing and fantastic period drama costumes. For anyone looking for films to watch this holiday: See “The Rise of Skywalker” first, then see this.

Release date: Dec. 25