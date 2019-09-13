Christian Siriano dazzles at New York Fashion Week

Christian Siriano’s spring 2020 fashion show featured a stunning blend of colors, patterns and textiles that all mixed together to create a parade of pieces that each had a their unique sense of playfulness. The show was inspired by Ashley Longshore, an artist based in New Orleans, who is known for her bright paintings that often include icons, like Frida Kahlo and Abraham Lincoln. The artist herself featured in the show, as she painted on canvases alongside the models walking down the runway. Siriano and Longshore complemented each other since neither artist is afraid to be over the top. Their collaboration produced a fun and exciting show that anyone could enjoy, from the fashion novice to the fashion guru.

Coco Rocha walked out first in a shimmery, seafoam green jumpsuit with huge ruffles on the legs and billowing sleeves. Her look set the tone for the first section of pieces that followed. The first thirteen pieces featured traditional silhouettes with exaggerated adornments and used the common color scheme of black, white and ocean blues. One piece that screamed red-carpet ready was a two-piece pantsuit that featured two different textiles for the top and bottom. The seafoam green jacket was traditionally structured with shoulder pads until the waist where it had radiating ruching. The complementary pants were aqua blue and silky.

Siriano was able to create each section of the show with its own distinct personality while maintaining a flow that was enjoyable for spectators. He moved naturally from the blue, white and ocean hues of the first section into fabric with a motif of an eye in two different color schemes of seafoam green and pink and then black and gold. One particularly memorable piece was a gold suit with black eyes printed all over it.

The show then continued effortlessly from the black and gold pattern to all-black pieces. While these pieces were conservative in color, they made up for it with intricate architecture and some shiny black fringe. Like in other parts of his show, Siriano took traditional shapes and then tastefully added creative features, in this case the fringe. For example, Siriano paired a low-cut suit vest with a fringe ankle-length skirt and sleeve, and paired a classic peplum with a skirt made entirely of fringe. The black theme of this section made it the most uniform part of the whole show, but the pieces were different enough that it did not feel repetitive. Parts from this section would be perfect for coordinated outfits on a red carpet.

The show then took an abrupt turn to pieces that were more colorful and daring than the other ensembles from the first section of the show. There was a wide array of pieces in this section, but they all had a similar lively feel. The first piece marking this abrupt change was a dress that looked like liquid gold as the model moved. While meant to be outlandish and bold, the outfits in this section could come off as gaudy. That being said, these outfits were meant to be over the top and could flourish under the flashing lights of a red carpet if they are accessorized minimally. From bold to edgy, Siriano’s next five outfits were created from a mix of a textile made of bright red lips sewn together and paint-splattered denim. This section had the most clear connection to Ashley Longshore’s work because the lips were very pop inspired, echoing her paintings.

The show’s finale featured a mix of textiles: from an elegant metallic forest green, to a bright, shiny rainbow pattern, to an almost excessive amount of tulle. While each piece was distinct in its own way, the showstopper was a belted, metallic teal jacket that had palpable rocker vibes. Under the belt, a huge tulle skirt emerged magically. It was accessorized expertly with a sleek high braid, dramatic blue and pink eyeshadow and statement black earrings. This section was the most over the top, and the perfect way to end a dramatic show. Christian Siriano and Ashley Longshore’s collaboration displayed a stunning blend of art forms.