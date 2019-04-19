Do it this weekend: April 19–21

With only two weekends until finals start, it’s a great time to grab some friends and find fun things to do in our community. There are plenty of activities happening both on-campus and off-campus that will be worth attending. This might be the last weekend before your friends want to start studying, so make sure to make it worthwhile!

Friday, April 19

Concert for Venezuela

Hotung Cafe, 8:30PM

Tufts EMS-AID is teaming up with Public Harmony to put on a live musical performance, and the proceeds from this event go towards helping Venezuela. The funds from the event go to Proyecto Fundación Maniapure, an organization that helps indigenous communities that fell victim to the humanitarian crimes in Venezuela. Free food will be provided.

Stand-up Comedy Collective Presents: Pax Et Tux

Crane Room, 9PM

The collective will be putting on their final show of the year this Friday night. The theme for performers includes formalwear, and will be a special moment for senior members of the group. The event is free, but people are encouraged to show up early before seats fill up.

Saturday, April 20

Tufts Holi 2019

Residential Quad, 12–2PM

The Tufts Hindu Students Council will be hosting the most colorful event of the year: Tufts Holi. Join them in celebrating the coming of Spring, and enjoy performances from Tufts’ own Bhangra and Garba teams. Tufts HSC will also be providing samosas and mango lassi.

Torn Ticket II Presents: The Apple Tree

Curtis Hall Multipurpose Room, Two Showings: 2–4PM, 8–10PM

Torn Ticket II is putting on their Spring Minor this Saturday, where they’ll be performing The Apple Tree, a fun mix of two classic stories: Apple & Eve, and Passionella! The musical is directed by Taite Pierson and Music Directed by Tom Felt. There are no tickets, and the event is free. They will be performing the show both in the early afternoon, and at night, so make sure to catch one of them!

Streets of Taipei

51 Winthrop Street, Medford, 6-9PM

TAST describes this event as their “biggest night of the year.” Reflecting the streets of Taipei, as the title of the event suggests, TAST will transform 51 Winthrop into a Taiwanese market. At this event, you’ll find plenty of free Taiwanese food offered, like lu rou fan, scallion pancakes, and stir fried cabbage and tofu, along with a variety of bubble teas. There will also be fun games and free prizes offered!

Sunday, April 21st

Chocolate: Origins and Journey

MFA Boston, 2–3PM

Hosted by food historian Laura Ziman, take a historical journey and learn about the origins of chocolate. The event shows you the Mesoamerican origins of cacao, the ways cacao was used, chocolate-related artifacts from the Colonial Silver collections, and how Europeans changed the game of chocolate consumption. Chocolate: Origins and Journey is free with Museum admission.

Performing Fusion Theatre Presents: The Somerville Theatre Festival

The Rockwell Theatre in Davis Square, two shows: 3–4PM, 7–8PM

Performing Fusion Theatre will be performing an excellent collection of short plays, with a total of one hour per show. Performing Fusion Theatre is a group with a mission to showcase multicultural talent, and to unify the Boston area community. The group promotes inclusion of underrepresented performers, like women, people of color, the LGBT community, and foreign-born performers. Sunday is one of five dates in which the group will be performing, but you can get tickets for $5 a piece on Sunday, as opposed to $10 Student tickets on later dates ($20 for General Admission).