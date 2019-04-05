Do it this weekend: April 5–7

There’s only about a month left in this semester, and in the home stretch the going can get boring. If you need a break from finishing your thesis or preparing final presentations, check out these artsy events this weekend below.

Friday, April 5

“Wicked Queer” at the Brattle Theater

This week brings independent film festival “Wicked Queer” to the Brattle Theater in Harvard Square. Continuing through April 7, highlights from this weekend include sensuous road trip drama “Kill the Monsters” (2018) on Friday, “Wicked Queer’s” first collection of Queer Muslim Shorts on Saturday and the world premiere of “Transfinite” (2019), a collection of science fiction shorts co-presented by the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition.

“Wave Farm Presents: Radio Opera and Artist Demos” at the Tufts University Art Gallery

Artists will come to the Medford campus’ art galleries to ride the radio waves and present their art for a two-day celebration commemorating Wave Farm’s year-long residency at Tufts. Events include a 45-minute presentation by artist Yvette Janine Jackson, a lunch and artist talk with Heidi Neilson and a Do-It-Yourself radio building workshop with Jeff Thompson, where you can learn how to make a battery-powered radio that can broadcast whatever you like.

Tufts Third Day Gospel Choir

Come support 220 students in Tufts’ very own Third Day Gospel Choir as they present their spring showcase this Friday at Cohen Auditorium from 8–10 p.m. Tickets are $7 for general admission.

Saturday, April 6

“Sarabande Presents: Freefall”

Tufts’ dance group Sarabande presents its final spring show “Freefall” from 9–11 p.m. this Saturday in Cohen Auditorium, so don’t miss out! Tickets are free at the Campus Center Box office and online.

“Enchanted Presents: ASMR (Another Semester of Many Rehearsals)”

One of Tufts’ favorite singing mediums is back with a supremely satisfying ASMR-themed performance from Tufts Enchanted A Cappella, from 8–10 p.m. this Saturday at Goddard Chapel. Come for the end-of-semester relaxation and stay for a special guest performance by Tufts Wuzee.

“Slow Art Day” at the Institute of Contemporary Art

April 6 makes the international art recognition day that encourages taking a slow, mindful look at works. The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) will be commemorating this day by having “guided observation, discussion, and reflection” tours that are free with admission. Current exhibits at the ICA include “Huma Bhabha: They Live,” “Ragnar Kjartansson: The Visitors” and “Nina Chanel Abney,” so take a moment to breath and immerse yourself in a multi-medium experience.

“Artist and Curator Conversation: Suara Welitoff & Susan L. Stoops” at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts

If you’re on the other side of Boston on this fine arts day, visit Tufts’ SMFA gallery for a conversation with the artist of the SMFA’s current main exhibition “Suara Welitoff: Right Now This Moment,” featuring work from the past five years, along with guest curator Susan L. Stoops. The discussion will take place from 2–3 p.m. in Anderson Auditorium.

Sunday, April 7

“Dykes, Camera, Action” at the Museum of Fine Arts

“Wicked Queer” is still here, this time at the MFA with a collection of lesbian-themed shorts. Directed by Caroline Berler and featuring filmmakers including Barbara Hammer and Su Friedrich, among many others, this queer collection is taking the important step of highlighting lesbians in film — which is less common than it should be. Don’t miss out.

“Toulouse-Lautrec and the Stars of Paris” at the Museum of Fine Arts

Also at the MFA is the opening of a 19th-century Parisian dream in posters, prints and paintings by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Exploring the celebrity culture and personal pleasures of day and nightlife in Paris, this exhibit also includes work by Mary Cassatt, Edgar Degas and John Singer Sargent, among others.